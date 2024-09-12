PAC chairman appointment leads to tension at BRS MLA's Hyderabad residence

Later addressing media persons, Kaushik Reddy said he spoke to senior police officials but there was no response (File image)

Mild tension prevailed at the residence of BRS legislator P Kaushik Reddy here after turncoat MLA Arekapudi Gandhi reached the spot along with his followers in response to the former's challenge that the latter should prove which party he belonged to. The war of words between both the legislators began after the appointment of Gandhi, who defected to the Congress from BRS, as Chairman of the Public Accounts Committee of Telangana legislature. Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp Gandhi's appointment irked the K Chandrasekhar Rao-led party, which called it a "day-light murder of the Constitution" as it is a tradition to appoint an opposition member as chairman of PAC.

Earlier during the day, Reddy referring to Gandhi's claims that he still belongs to BRS, in a press conference said he was inviting the defected legislator to his residence and offered to take him to the BRS party office.

Reacting to Reddy's offer, Gandhi along with his followers reached Reddy's residence where supporters of both the leaders indulged in jostling.

A windowpane of Reddy's residence was broken in the din.

However, police intervened and dispersed Gandhi and his followers.

Later addressing media persons, Kaushik Reddy said he spoke to senior police officials but there was no response.

He further said there would be a reaction from the BRS party tomorrow on the incident.

He alleged that Gandhi's followers attacked some women at his house.