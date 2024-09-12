Business Standard
Home / India News / PAC chairman appointment leads to tension at BRS MLA's Hyderabad residence

PAC chairman appointment leads to tension at BRS MLA's Hyderabad residence

Reacting to Reddy's offer, Gandhi along with his followers reached Reddy's residence where supporters of both the leaders indulged in jostling

BRS

Later addressing media persons, Kaushik Reddy said he spoke to senior police officials but there was no response (File image)

Press Trust of India Hyderabad
2 min read Last Updated : Sep 12 2024 | 3:13 PM IST

Listen to This Article

Mild tension prevailed at the residence of BRS legislator P Kaushik Reddy here after turncoat MLA Arekapudi Gandhi reached the spot along with his followers in response to the former's challenge that the latter should prove which party he belonged to.
The war of words between both the legislators began after the appointment of Gandhi, who defected to the Congress from BRS, as Chairman of the Public Accounts Committee of Telangana legislature.
Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp
Gandhi's appointment irked the K Chandrasekhar Rao-led party, which called it a "day-light murder of the Constitution" as it is a tradition to appoint an opposition member as chairman of PAC.
 
Earlier during the day, Reddy referring to Gandhi's claims that he still belongs to BRS, in a press conference said he was inviting the defected legislator to his residence and offered to take him to the BRS party office.
Reacting to Reddy's offer, Gandhi along with his followers reached Reddy's residence where supporters of both the leaders indulged in jostling.
A windowpane of Reddy's residence was broken in the din.

More From This Section

Supreme Court, SC

LIVE news: Supreme Court to deliver verdict on Delhi CM Kejriwal's bail in CBI case on Friday

Protest, Shimla Protest

Mosque row: Muslim panel asks municipal corporation to seal illegal portion

Haryana, J-K Assembly elections LIVE news: Congress names candidates for 89 seats in Haryana

Haryana, J-K Assembly elections LIVE news: Congress names candidates for 89 seats in Haryana

Research and Devlopment

India becoming global research powerhouse: Principal scientific advisor

Mallikarjun Kharge, Kharge, Mallikarjun

Trumpeted 100-day agenda, but after 95 days, govt 'vacillating': Kharge

However, police intervened and dispersed Gandhi and his followers.
Later addressing media persons, Kaushik Reddy said he spoke to senior police officials but there was no response.
He further said there would be a reaction from the BRS party tomorrow on the incident.
He alleged that Gandhi's followers attacked some women at his house.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Also Read

Madhabi Puri Buch, Madhabi, Madhabi Puri

Parliament's Public Accounts Committee likely to summon Sebi chief Buch

KC Venugopal, PAC head

Key parliamentary panels constituted, Congress' KC Venugopal to head PAC

K C Venugopal

KC Venugopal likely to chair Public Accounts Committee: What is it?

Civil Aviation Minister Ram Mohan Naidu Kinjarapu meets with Chinese delegation led Song Zhiyong

India and China discuss resumption of direct passenger flights after 4 yrs

stocks, india inc, shares, markets, company, firms, BSE, exchange, earnings, results, profit, loss, dividend payout, tax

Dividend, Bonus Issue: SJVN, Varun Beverages, 22 others go ex-date today

Topics : Public Accounts Committee Telangana BJP MLAs

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Sep 12 2024 | 3:13 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVEStocks to Watch TodayGold-Silver Price TodayVarun Beverages shareKross IPODead Butt SyndromeBajaj Housing Finance IPOApple launches WatchGE T&D sharesBusiness Standard at 50
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2024 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon