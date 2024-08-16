RN Agarwal, 'Father of Agni missile', passes away at the age of 84

R N Agarwal, regarded as the father of Agni missiles in the country, passed away here.



He was 84.



Agarwal, a recipient of the Padma Bhushan, died on Thursday following mild old-age related ailments, DRDO sources said.



He had served as the Agni programme director and also as the director of ASL (Advanced Systems Laboratory) in Hyderabad.



Former President A P J Abdul Kalam and 'Missile Man' of India had started IGMDP (Integrated Guided Missile Development Programme) and Agni was a key programme in it, the sources said.



Agarwal was instrumental in initiating the Agni series of missiles, they said.