Will India now replace steel crash barriers on highways with bamboo?

To bring down the overall construction costs and make them safer, India is contemplating replacing steel crash barriers on highways with bamboo, according to a report by The Economic Times (ET). The technology is seen as adding crucial value to the green economy and bringing down the cost of construction of highways by up to 20 per cent.



A government official was quoted as saying that The Ministry of Road Transport and Highways (MoRTH) is looking to begin trial projects across 25 states covering a length of 86 km of highways over the next six-eight months.



Another official said that the ministry will look at the potential benefits of scaling up the bamboo crash barrier in the next phase. It is expected that the costs of setting up crash barriers could fall by 10-20 per cent, he added.



The ministry is now keen on the technology's adoption and has already run pilots. Depending on the weight and quality of the metal used, the price of existing barriers varies from Rs 1,200 to Rs 2,500 per metre.



The official said that bamboo usage provides significant cost savings when compared to steel. Bamboo's circular structure makes it flexible enough to quickly regain its original shape after a vehicle impact. Another official said that bamboo improves safety for vehicle occupants and also minimises damage to the vehicle.



India has over 13 million hectares of land under bamboo cultivation, with annual production estimated at over five million tonnes per year. It is the world's second-largest bamboo-growing country after China. Bamboo requires minimal water and maintenance and could boost farm incomes as an additional crop.