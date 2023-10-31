close
Sensex (-0.37%)
63874.93 -237.72
Nifty (-0.32%)
19079.60 -61.30
Nifty Midcap (0.37%)
38876.95 + 141.75
Nifty Smallcap (-0.09%)
5817.95 -5.50
Nifty Bank (-0.45%)
42845.95 -193.20
Heatmap

94% of Indians inspired by movie, TV show for travel destinations: Survey

The research was conducted by global traveltech platform Skyscanner with 1,000 Indian respondents as its sample size

travel

Press Trust of India New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Oct 31 2023 | 8:06 PM IST
Follow Us

Listen to This Article

The top travelling trend in India for 2024 is going to be 'set-jetting', the latest rage of going to filming locations of movies and famous TV series, a new survey has revealed.
The findings of "Travel Trends: Redefining value through experience in 2024", released on Tuesday, claimed that a whopping 94 per cent of Indian travellers are inclined to take a trip to a destination that they've seen on the big or small screen -- be it Paris, inspired by hit sitcom "Emily in Paris", or Manali, shown in superhit film "Yeh Jawaani Hai Deewani".
The research was conducted by global traveltech platform Skyscanner with 1,000 Indian respondents as its sample size.
"Ninety four per cent of Indian travellers are inspired by movie and TV show destinations. Set-jetting took the lead in India, as travellers sought to immerse themselves into the iconic location of their favourite shows, embodying 'Main Character Energy'," read the report.
So, seizing the spotlight as the top destination that Indians are inspired to visit in 2024 is Manali in Himachal Pradesh with travellers influenced by "Yeh Jawaani Hai Deewani", followed by Ladakh, which inspires 47 per cent of the travellers to visit the mesmerising city as seen in "3 Idiots".
Claiming the next spot is London in the United Kingdom, with 43 per cent of Indian travellers seeking to add a royal flair to their life as seen in "The Crown", and the enchanting city of Paris in France, with 42 per cent of Indian travellers wanting to experience the city like the character of Emily Cooper, as seen in "Emily in Paris".
In fact, as per the report, Skyscanner saw a 23 per cent increase in searches from India to Paris in January following the launch of season 3 of the famous Netflix sitcom last year in December.
According to the report, as many as 86 per cent of Indian travellers plan to take the same number, if not more, trips abroad in 2024 compared to 2023.
The most buzzing destinations for Indian travellers in 2024: Da Nang in Vietnam, Almaty in Kazakhstan and Baku in Azerbaijan.
"On the other hand, Nice in France came out top overall, securing the highest spot for the Best Value Destinations category, followed by Geneva in Switzerland, Tokyo in Japan, and Manama in Bahrain," the report added.

Also Read

World Tourism Day 2023: Theme, history, importance, celebration, quotes

Travel and tourism industry's hiring demand up 44% YoY in August: Report

94% Indian travellers plan trips influenced by hit shows, says report

International tourism reaches pre-pandemic levels, doubles in Q1FY23

G20 destinations have put India on global tourism map: Govt in parliament

Onion prices remain high in NCR, all India average rate at Rs 53.75 per kg

L&T Q2 results: Consolidated profit rises 45% to Rs 3,222.63 crore

Maratha quota stir: Curfew, Internet shutdown remain in Maharashtra's Beed

94% Indian travellers plan trips influenced by hit shows, says report

High interest rates causing surge in company insolvencies in England

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Follow our WhatsApp channel
Topics : Indian travellers TV shows top travel destinations in summer Indian tourism

First Published: Oct 31 2023 | 8:06 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market UpdatesStocks to Watch TodayLatest News LiveSardar Patel QuotesKarwa Chauth 2023 Mehndi DesignsGold-Silver Price TodayShivraj Chouhan File NominationOnePlus Open reviewPAK vs BAN LIVE SCOREBS BFSI Summit LIVE

Elections 2023

Madhya Pradesh election: CM Shivraj Chouhan files nomination from Budhni'No guarantee': Vasundhara Raje's jibe at Priyanka Gandhi's poll promise

World Cup 2023

World Cup PAK vs BAN: Kolkata biryani, kebabs on Pakistan Cricket team menuInzamam resigns as chairman of Pakistan cricket team's selection committee

India News

Indira Gandhi's death anniversary: How the 'Iron Lady' spent her last daySiddaramaiah requests Vaishnaw to extend Vande Bharat Express till Belagavi

Economy News

RE sources can meet 65% of world's power supply, 90% by 2050: R K SinghOnion prices in Maha fell 5-9% after decision to fix MEP, says Centre
Business Standard
FROM BS WEBSITEHomeCompaniesMarketsOpinionIndia NewsTechnologyPersonal FinanceHome Loan CalculatorLatest NewsEducationPartner ContentSpecialsToday's PaperAuthorPolitics News
ABOUT USAbout UsCode of ConductTerms & ConditionsPrivacy PolicyCookie PolicyDisclaimerInvestor CommunicationList of our GST registration numberCompliance
SUPPORT & CONTACTPartner with UsCareersAdvertise with UsContact UsFeedbackBrowser SupportSitemap
READER CENTREE-PaperMy PagePortfolioRegistrationSubscribeCustom Payment
BS PRODUCTSBS HindiiPhoneBS Apps
EVENTRajasthan ElectionsTelangana ElectionsMadhya Pradesh ElectionsChhattisgarh ElectionsMizoram ElectionsAssembly Election 2023Lok Sabha Election 2024Budget
SPORTSAsian Games 2023ICC World Cup 2023World Cup 2023 ScheduleWorld Cup 2023 Points Table
Copyrights © 2023 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon