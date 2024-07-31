Business Standard
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Bank (    %)
                             

Rohingya infiltration into India has increased manifold: Assam CM Himanta

Assam and Tripura governments have taken strong steps in this matter with police in both the states arresting several Rohingya infiltrators on several occasions, he added

Himanta Biswa Sarma,Himanta Bisw,Assam CM

Assam is guarding only a part of the Indo-Bangladesh border but a large area is still porous: Himanta | (Photo: PTI)

Press Trust of India Guwahati
1 min read Last Updated : Jul 31 2024 | 8:54 PM IST

Listen to This Article

Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma on Wednesday said that Rohingya infiltration into India has significantly increased, and the threat of demographic invasion is both real and serious.
'Rohingyas are continuously coming into India using the India-Bangladesh border and many states are suffering from the demographic invasion', Sarma said at a press conference here.
Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp
Assam is guarding only a part of the Indo-Bangladesh border but a large area is still porous, he added.
The West Bengal and Jharkhand governments are soft on these infiltrators and have taken no action to stop it, he alleged.
'In fact, West Bengal's Chief Minister gave a statement that the state will give shelter to those coming from Bangladesh which even the government of the neighbouring country has not endorsed', Sarma said.
Assam and Tripura governments have taken strong steps in this matter with police in both the states arresting several Rohingya infiltrators on several occasions, he said.
'Assam is no longer a safe haven for Rohingyas as we do not follow a soft policy. Our situation is better than West Bengal and Jharkhand and has not worsened since the BJP government has come to power', the Chief Minister added.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Also Read

2024 Olympics: Lovlina wins first match at Paris; Assam CM congratulates

Unemployment rate in state down to 6.1%, will further dip: Assam CM Sarma

'Pyramids of Assam' Moidams included in Unesco's World Heritage List

Rajnath Singh's positive response to defence corridor in Assam: CM Sarma

Assam CM thanks PM for Moidams' inclusion in Unesco World Heritage List

Topics : Himanta Biswa Sarma Rohingya Rohingyas in India Rohingya issue Assam

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Jul 31 2024 | 8:54 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVEStocks to Watch TodayParis Olympics 2024 LIVEParliament Season LIVEBank Holiday ListLatest News LIVEGold-Silver Price TodayIsmail Haniyeh AssassinationOlympics 2024 Budget 2024
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2024 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon