102 aircraft on ground due to supply chain issues: Govt tells Lok Sabha

102 aircraft on ground due to supply chain issues: Govt tells Lok Sabha

Supply chain woes have been impacting the airlines' industry in recent years, especially after the coronavirus pandemic and due to certain geopolitical developments

India is one of the world's fastest growing civil aviation markets. | Photo: Bloomberg

Press Trust of India New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Dec 19 2024 | 7:13 PM IST

The government on Thursday said 102 aircraft are on the ground due to supply chain issues and that it has been encouraging development of the ecosystem for manufacturing of planes by public as well as private enterprises in the country.

Supply chain woes have been impacting the airlines' industry in recent years, especially after the coronavirus pandemic and due to certain geopolitical developments.

In a written reply to the Lok Sabha, Minister of State for Civil Aviation Murlidhar Mohol said aircraft operating in India are periodically inspected for compliance with Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) regulations.

The aircraft can also be withdrawn by the airline from flying when the spare parts and consumables to maintain the aircraft are not available from Original Equipment Manufacturer (OEM) & manufacturer to keep it airworthy.

 

"There are total 822 aircraft registered under Scheduled Air Transport Service out of which 105 aircraft are Aircraft on Ground (AOG) due to supply chain issues," the minister said.

He also said the government has been encouraging the development of the ecosystem for the manufacturing of aircraft, including regional transport aircraft, and associated equipment by public and private enterprises in the country.

India is one of the world's fastest growing civil aviation markets.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

First Published: Dec 19 2024 | 7:12 PM IST

