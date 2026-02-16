Monday, February 16, 2026 | 12:40 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / India News / Sabarimala row: SC to begin hearing pleas on entry of women from April 7

Sabarimala row: SC to begin hearing pleas on entry of women from April 7

The bench asked the parties to file their written submissions on or before March 14

Sabarimala Temple (Image: Adobe Stock)

Solicitor General Tushar Mehta for the Centre said he supported the pleas for review of the Sabarimala verdict that allowed entry of women of all age groups in the sacred hill-top shrine in Kerala (Image: Adobe Stock)

Press Trust of India New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Feb 16 2026 | 12:37 PM IST

Listen to This Article

The Supreme Court on Monday said that a nine-judge bench will commence final hearing on a batch of petitions relating to discrimination against women in religions and at religious places, including Kerala's Sabarimala Temple.

A bench comprising Chief Justice Surya Kant and Justices Joymalya Bagchi and Vipul M Pancholi said the bench, which will be constituted by the CJI, will commence the crucial hearing on the petitions on April 7.

It said that the hearing is likely to conclude on April 22.

The bench asked the parties to file their written submissions on or before March 14.

Solicitor General Tushar Mehta for the Centre said he supported the pleas for review of the Sabarimala verdict that allowed entry of women of all age groups in the sacred hill-top shrine in Kerala.

 

Also Read

SC, Supreme Court

SC to commence hearing on definition of word 'industry' from March 17

branded residence, housing, real estate

SC remarks likely to help strengthen Rera and real estate industry

SC, Supreme Court

SC spectrum ruling likely to weigh on IBC recovery from Aircel, RCompremium

SC, Supreme Court

SC asks FSSAI to respond on proposal for front-of-pack food labelling

Surya Kant

Access to justice must deliver real outcomes for all: CJI Surya Kant

The bench-appointed lawyer Krishna Kumar Singh is the nodal counsel for parties supporting the review of the Sabarimala verdict.

It also appointed Shashwati Pari as the nodal counsel for those opposing the review of the verdict.

"We also deem it appropriate that senior advocate K Parameshwar along with Shivam Singh are appointed as the amicus. Singh shall submit the stand taken by all parties before this court," the CJI said.

"The nine judge bench will begin hearing the Sabarimala review case on April 7, 2026 at 10:30 am. The review petitioners or the party supporting them shall be heard from April 7 to April 9. The ones opposing the review shall be heard on April 14 to April 16. The rejoinder submissions, if any will be heard on April 21, 2026 followed by the final and concluding submissions by the learned amicus.. which is expected to be over by April 22," the order said.

The bench asked the lawyer for the parties to adhere to the time schedule.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

More From This Section

The Eaton Fire, which ravaged part of Los Angeles in January 2025, was one of the most destructive wildfires in California history

Fire at chemical factory in Rajasthan's Bhiwadi kills 7, two trapped inside

Amit Shah, Delhi police, raising day

Delhi Police celebrates 79th Raising Day; Amit Shah attends as chief guest

Bill Gates

Andhra CM Naidu, Bill Gates meet at state secretariat in Amaravati

Congress BJP flags

Shivaji-Tipu remarks: FIRs against BJP, Cong workers for violence in Pune

Smog, Delhi Pollution, Delhi Air Quality, Pollution

Delhi AQI remains 'poor' amid hazy conditions; mercury to touch 30°C today

Topics : Sabarimala Sabarimala row Supreme Court

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Feb 16 2026 | 12:37 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVE UpdatesStocks to Watch TodayStocks To Buy TodayJee Mains Result 2026IBM Hiring 2026Gold and Silver Rate todayBill Gates Andhra Pradesh VisitFractal Analytics IPO ListingAI Impact on Indian IT StocksIMD Weather Forecast