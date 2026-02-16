Monday, February 16, 2026 | 11:16 AM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / India News / Delhi Police celebrates 79th Raising Day; Amit Shah attends as chief guest

Delhi Police celebrates 79th Raising Day; Amit Shah attends as chief guest

The Delhi Police's best marching contingent, SWAT team, dog squad, band team, motorcycle riders, PCR units and several other specialised formations showcased a coordinated march past

Delhi Police

Senior officers and personnel were present on the occasion | Representative image from file

Press Trust of India New Delhi
1 min read Last Updated : Feb 16 2026 | 11:15 AM IST

Listen to This Article

The Delhi Police on Monday celebrated its 79th Raising Day with Union Home Minister Amit Shah attending the occasion as the chief guest and reviewing a ceremonial parade.

The Delhi Police's best marching contingent, SWAT team, dog squad, band team, motorcycle riders, PCR units and several other specialised formations showcased a coordinated march past.

Welcoming the chief guest, Delhi Police Commissioner Satish Golchha said the force remains prepared to tackle any situation in the national capital.

Addressing the gathering, the police chief said the priorities of the force include building a "drug-free India", eliminating cyberterrorism and dismantling organised crime networks.

 

He said nine gangsters had been killed in encounters in 2025 and that the Special Cell, with the support of central agencies, is monitoring 32 gangsters who have fled abroad.

Senior officers and personnel were present on the occasion.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

More From This Section

Bill Gates

Bill Gates arrives in Andhra for talks on tech, health, and education

Smog, Delhi Pollution, Delhi Air Quality, Pollution

Delhi AQI remains 'poor' amid hazy conditions; mercury to touch 30°C today

Modi, Narendra Modi, Emmanuel Macron, Emmanuel

PM Modi to meet French President Macron in Mumbai on Feb 17, review ties

ECI, election commission of india, election commission

EC suspends 7 West Bengal officials for serious misconduct amid ongoing SIR

Congress BJP flags

Shivaji-Tipu remarks: BJP, Cong workers pelt stones in Pune, 9 injured

Topics : Amit Shah Delhi Police Police

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Feb 16 2026 | 11:14 AM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVE UpdatesStocks to Watch TodayStocks To Buy TodayAngel One Stocks PicksIBM Hiring 2026Gold and Silver Rate todayBill Gates Andhra Pradesh VisitFractal Analytics IPO ListingAI Impact on Indian IT StocksIMD Weather Forecast