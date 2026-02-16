Delhi Police celebrates 79th Raising Day; Amit Shah attends as chief guest
The Delhi Police's best marching contingent, SWAT team, dog squad, band team, motorcycle riders, PCR units and several other specialised formations showcased a coordinated march past
Listen to This Article
The Delhi Police on Monday celebrated its 79th Raising Day with Union Home Minister Amit Shah attending the occasion as the chief guest and reviewing a ceremonial parade.
The Delhi Police's best marching contingent, SWAT team, dog squad, band team, motorcycle riders, PCR units and several other specialised formations showcased a coordinated march past.
Welcoming the chief guest, Delhi Police Commissioner Satish Golchha said the force remains prepared to tackle any situation in the national capital.
Addressing the gathering, the police chief said the priorities of the force include building a "drug-free India", eliminating cyberterrorism and dismantling organised crime networks.
He said nine gangsters had been killed in encounters in 2025 and that the Special Cell, with the support of central agencies, is monitoring 32 gangsters who have fled abroad.
Senior officers and personnel were present on the occasion.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
More From This Section
Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel
First Published: Feb 16 2026 | 11:14 AM IST