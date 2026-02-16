Monday, February 16, 2026 | 12:17 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Home / India News / Fire at chemical factory in Rajasthan's Bhiwadi kills 7, two trapped inside

Fire at chemical factory in Rajasthan's Bhiwadi kills 7, two trapped inside

The fire broke out in Bhiwadi's Khushkhera-Karoli industrial area

Efforts are underway to rescue the remaining two workers | Representative Image: Bloomberg

Press Trust of India Jaipur
1 min read Last Updated : Feb 16 2026 | 12:14 PM IST

Seven workers were burnt alive when a fire broke out in a chemical factory in Rajasthan's Bhiwadi town on Monday, officials said. Two workers remain trapped inside the unit.

The fire broke out in Bhiwadi's Khushkhera-Karoli industrial area.

Additional District Magistrate Sumita Mishra said police came to know about the incident during a routine patrol following which a rescue operation was launched immediately.

"Nine people were trapped inside. Seven bodies have been taken out so far," she said, adding that frenetic efforts were underway to rescue the remaining two workers.

 

First Published: Feb 16 2026 | 12:14 PM IST

