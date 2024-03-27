Sensex (    %)
                             
Sadhguru Vasudev discharged from hospital after undergoing brain surgery

Spiritual guru and founder of the Isha Foundation, Sadhguru Jaggi Vasudev, was discharged from the hospital on Wednesday after undergoing emergency brain surgery.

Sadhguru Jaggi

Spiritual leader Sadhguru Jaggi Vasudev acknowledges supporters after being discharged from the Indraprastha Apollo Hospital after a brain surgery, in New Delhi, Wednesday, March 27, 2024 (Photo: PTI)

ANI
2 min read Last Updated : Mar 27 2024 | 5:03 PM IST

Listen to This Article

Spiritual guru and founder of the Isha Foundation, Sadhguru Jaggi Vasudev, was discharged from the hospital on Wednesday after undergoing emergency brain surgery.
Dr Sangita Reddy, Joint Managing Director, Apollo Hospitals Group, who met Sadhguru in the hospital, said, "The doctors have expressed satisfaction with his recovery and healing. Sadhguru, even as he is recovering, has maintained the same spirit. His commitment to the global good, his sharp mind and his sense of humour are all intact. I think this is good news for all the millions of people who have been enquiring about his health."
The Foundation has expressed thankfulness for the outpouring of love and support that Sadhguru has received from everyone during this time.
On March 17, the 66-year-old spiritual leader developed a decline in his level of consciousness with drowsiness and weakness in the left leg. He was then rushed to the medical facility.
A team of doctors consisting of Dr. Vinit Suri, Dr. Pranav Kumar, Dr. Sudheer Tyagi, and Dr. S. Chatterjee performed the surgery within a few hours of admission to relieve the bleeding. Sadhguru was weaned off the ventilator post-surgery.
According to the Isha Foundation, Sadguru was examined by Dr. Vinit Suri, a senior consultant neurologist at Apollo Hospital, and was advised to undergo an MRI, where massive bleeding in his brain was detected.
Earlier, Prime Minister Narendra Modi and External Affairs Minister S. Jaishankar spoke to Sadhguru and wished him good health and a speedy recovery.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Topics : hospitals medical

First Published: Mar 27 2024 | 5:03 PM IST

