Sensex (    %)
                        
Nifty (    %)
                        
Nifty Smallcap (    %)
                        
Nifty Midcap (    %)
                        
Nifty Bank (    %)
                        

SAI India committed to strengthen local governments audits, says CAG Murmu

CAG stressed the importance of transparency and accountability, stating, "These bodies are also vital for implementation of SDGs etc

Girish Chandra Murmu

Comptroller and Auditor General of India Girish Chandra Murmu

ANI
3 min read Last Updated : Feb 28 2024 | 5:02 PM IST

Listen to This Article

The Comptroller and Auditor General of India (CAG), Girish Chandra Murmu, inaugurated a three-day international conference on 'Strengthening Grassroots Democracy and Accountability' at CAG headquarters in Delhi on Wednesday.
This conference which will be held from February 28 to March 1, 2024, brings together representatives from Supreme Audit Institutions (SAIs) of ten countries: Georgia, Malaysia, Maldives, Malta, Morocco, Nepal, Oman, Poland, South Africa, and Uganda, with India hosting.
Click here to follow our WhatsApp channel
During his address, CAG Girish Chandra Murmu emphasized, "Grassroots democracy is the cornerstone of a vibrant and inclusive society. It is at this level that the aspirations, concerns, and needs of the people are most acutely felt and addressed. Local-level planning of developmental programs should be undertaken here, ensuring increased participation. In fact, the committees at this level are the first respondents to calamities and pandemics as local governments are the most important link in the governance spectrum."
The CAG also mentioned that India has a substantial number of urban and rural local bodies, with approximately 2,62,000 such bodies at the rural level. These entities at the third tier of governance are actively involved in managing various schemes and projects related to Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs).
"It is in this context, that SAI India is committed to strengthening the audit of local governments. From our experience, we find the functioning of local governments different from that of the Federal and Provincial Governments in India, in terms of their dependence on the two higher tiers for functions, funds, and functionaries. This reality calls for an 'out-of-the-box' audit approach," he said.
CAG stressed the importance of transparency and accountability, stating, "These bodies are also vital for implementation of SDGs etc. For this vital form of governance to thrive, transparency and accountability are inextricably intertwined with it, ensuring the voices of the people are heeded at the very foundation of governance."
"Although auditing of local bodies is carried out differently, audit operations at local levels, in many countries, are carried out by SAIs of the country. As a supreme audit institution, we can contribute through robust audit mechanisms within our respective mandates to foster oversight and accountability at the local government level," he said.

Also Read

SAI Recruitment 2024: Apply online for 214 Coach and other positions

CAG Girish Chandra Murmu elected as Vice-Chair of UN Panel of Auditors

Publish books presenting India's journey as 'oldest democracy': Om Birla

Meet Vishnu Deo Sai, the newly elected chief minister of Chhattisgarh

Chhattisgarh cabinet expansion: Nine BJP MLAs sworn in as ministers

Himachal Vidhan Sabha adjourned sine die after passing budget for 2024-25

India-US defence meet: Security cooperation, intelligence sharing discussed

Every state, UT saw extreme weather event on at least 1 day in 2023: Report

Solid foundation laid by Modi now a launch pad for India to jump: EAM

India to see highest rise in number of ultra-rich in 5 years: Knight Frank

He further emphasized the purpose of the conference to enhance the well-being of ordinary citizens and proposed regular exchanges between SAIs to strengthen local governance audit systems and contribute to effective and accountable local governance processes.
"Every audit finding, every recommendation is the potential for positive, tangible difference in the lives of people an imperative for the advancement of society. We have come together to share our ideas, experiences and knowledge, in this realm. Our exchanges and collaborations, will undoubtedly serve as a force multiplier in strengthening local governance, thus amplifying the voice of the citizenry and strengthening grassroots democracy," he said.
"Regular exchanges between SAIs to share experiences, lessons learned, and best practices in local governance auditing through regional forums, conferences, and virtual platforms, will go a long way in strengthening grass root democracy," he said.
He also said that these measures will help us all strengthen our local governance audit systems and contribute to more effective and accountable local governance processes.
"The work we do here goes beyond the confines of this conference hall. It ripples out into the communities we serve, leaving an indelible mark on the democratic fabric of our societies. By fostering transparency, upholding integrity, embracing innovation, and prioritizing the needs of the people, we can build a future where governance truly serves the common good," he added.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Topics : cag Girish Chandra Murmu democracy CAG audit

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Feb 28 2024 | 5:02 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market Live UpdatesStocks To Watch Today Himachal Rajya Sabha Election Live UpdatesLatest News LiveSummer Olympics 2024Poverty Rate in IndiaHavells India Share PriceGaganyaan MissionTS Inter Exams 2024Budget 2024
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2024 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon