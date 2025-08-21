Thursday, August 21, 2025 | 04:21 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / India News / India to launch first uncrewed Gaganyaan spacecraft in December: Isro chief

India to launch first uncrewed Gaganyaan spacecraft in December: Isro chief

Shubhanshu Shukla, who recently returned from the successful Axiom-4 Mission, said the experience from the International Space Station (ISS) would be very useful for the Gaganyaan mission

Indian Space Research Organisation (Isro) chief V Narayanan on Thursday said that Gaganyaan-G1 will be launched in December this year for the first uncrewed mission.

Isro's Gaganyaan programme is India’s crewed space mission aiming to send humans into low Earth orbit.

Rahul Goreja New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Aug 21 2025 | 4:19 PM IST

Listen to This Article

Indian Space Research Organisation (Isro) chief V Narayanan on Thursday said that Gaganyaan-G1 will be launched in December this year for the first uncrewed mission.
 
Narayanan was addressing a joint press conference with Union minister Jitendra Singh and Group Captains Shubhanshu Shukla and Prasanth Balakrishnan Nair. "Last four months, a lot of accomplishments have been made in this area and the first uncrewed mission G1 is going to be lifted off this year-end, maybe close to December. And in that, the Vyommitra, a half-humanoid is going to fly," Narayanan said.
 

Our own human flight soon: Shukla

 
Adding to it, Shukla, who recently returned from the successful Axiom-4 Mission, said the experience from the International Space Station (ISS) would be very useful for India's own Gaganyaan mission.
 
 
"All the information I have collected in the past year will be extremely useful to us for our own missions, Gaganyaan and Bharatiya Antariksh Station. Very soon, we shall send someone from our capsule, from our rocket and our soil," Shukla said.
 
Talking about his mission, Shukla expressed gratitude to the government, Isro and all who contributed to the mission, saying it felt like a "mission for the entire nation".

Also Read

Prime Minister Modi meets with astronaut Shubhanshu Shukla

India needs 40-50 astronauts for future space missions: PM Modi to Shux

Shubhanshu Shukla back on Earth, India's deep space dreams get wings

Shubhanshu Shukla back on Earth, India's deep space dreams get wings

Shubhanshu Shukla

Isro says Subhanshu Shukla's space mission will boost Gaganyaan project

ISRO

Isro completes developing Service Module Propulsion System for Gaganyaan

Ax-4 Pilot Shubhanshu Shukla (left) and Mission Specialist Tibor Kapu enjoying views of Earth from the cupola | Photo:AX-4 MISSION

Shubhanshu Shukla to enter 7-day rehab after splashdown on Earth on July 15

 
"India looks saare jahaan se achcha (better than the entire world) even today", he added, referring to the words first used by Indian astronaut Rakesh Sharma after his space mission in 1984.
 
Nair, who is also a part of India's Gaganyaan crew, said, "A few months from now, we are going to have Diwali. That is the time when Ram ji entered Ayodhya. Over here right now, if I can call myself Lakshman... even though I am older than 'Shuks' (Shukla), I would love to be Lakshman to this Ram any day."
 
"But let's remember Ram and Lakshman got a lot of help from the entire 'vanar sena', that is our fantastic Isro team... otherwise it would not have been possible," he added.
 
Isro's Gaganyaan programme is India’s crewed space mission aiming to send humans into low Earth orbit. It aims to demonstrate the country’s capability to safely launch, sustain, and return astronauts to Earth. The programme includes training astronauts, developing life-support systems, and testing crewed spacecraft. Its success will mark a significant leap in India’s space exploration, positioning the country among a select group capable of launching crewed missions

More From This Section

online gaming, Online gambling, gaming industry

Parliament passes Online Gaming Bill to ban real money gaming nationwide

Rahul Gandhi, Rahul, Congress leader

FIR filed against Rahul Gandhi's driver after Bihar cop hit during march

Rahul_Mamkootathil

MLA Rahul Mamkootathil quits as IYC Kerala president amid misconduct probe

gavel law cases

Court to hear Sambhal Shahi Jama Masjid-Harihar temple dispute on Aug 28

MK Stalin, Stalin

Tamil Nadu CM Stalin vows DMK govt will stand firmly with minorities

Topics : ISRO Gaganyaan mission space race BS Web Reports

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Aug 21 2025 | 4:11 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVE UpdatesBS Infrastructure Summit LIVEStocks to Watch TodayStocks to BuyGold-Silver Price TodayVedanta Stock OutlookPixel Watch 4 and Buds 2a SpecsShreeji Shipping Global IPOUpcoming Q1 ResultsUpcoming IPO 2025
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon