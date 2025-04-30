FIR against Manish Sisodia, Satyendar Jain in '₹2,000 crore school scam'

The Anti-Corruption Bureau (ACB) of the Delhi government on Wednesday filed an FIR against Delhi's former deputy chief minister Manish Sisodia and former public works department Minister Satyendar Jain in an alleged corruption case.
The case pertains to alleged corruption in the construction of classrooms, according to an Indian Express report. The report claimed the alleged scam is to the tune of ₹2,000 crore in the construction of 12,748 classrooms or buildings during the tenure of the previous Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) government.
Confirming the registration of the FIR, ACB Head, Madhur Verma noted, "Chief Technical Examiner’s report of the Central Vigilance Commission (CVC) pointed out several anomalies in the project, and the report was kept under the carpet for about three years. The case was registered after permission u/s 17-A POC Act was received from the competent authority."
The official also added that the project of classroom construction was awarded to contractors affiliated with the Aam Aadmi Party. They also observed crucial deviations and cost escalations, further adding that not a single work was completed within the prescribed period. The report further added that procedures were sidestepped to hire the architect and consultant of this project and the cost escalations were carried out via them.