Business Standard

Saturday, February 08, 2025 | 08:45 AM ISTEN Hindi

Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / Elections / Delhi Elections / News / Shakur Basti Assembly result 2025: Satyendar Jain up against Karnail Singh

Shakur Basti Assembly result 2025: Satyendar Jain up against Karnail Singh

Shakur Basti Assembly result 2025: AAP leader Satyendar Jain faces challenge from BJP's Karnail Singh and Congress' Satish Kumar Luthra

Shakur Basti Assembly election 2025: Karnail Singh (BJP), Satyendar Jain (AAP), and Satish Kumar Luthra (Congress)

Shakur Basti Assembly election 2025: Satish Kumar Luthra (Congress), Satyendar Jain (AAP), Karnail Singh (BJP)

Vasudha Mukherjee New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Feb 08 2025 | 8:35 AM IST

Listen to This Article

As counting of votes begins for the 2025 Delhi Legislative Assembly elections, all eyes will be on the Shakur Basti constituency in the North Delhi district, where a three-way battle is expected between the Aam Aadmi Party's (AAP) Satyendar Jain, Bharatiya Janata Party's (BJP) Karnail Singh, and Congress' Satish Kumar Luthra.
 
The outcome of this contest is crucial, as it has witnessed intense competition from major political parties. 
 
In the 2020 Delhi Assembly elections, Satyendar Jain of AAP secured a victory, defeating BJP’s Dr S C Vats by a margin of 7,592 votes. The constituency had a total of 146,226 electors, with 99,165 valid votes cast.
 
 
Now, Satyendar Jain of AAP returns to defend his seat, while Karnail Singh has been nominated by BJP, and Satish Kumar Luthra is contesting for Congress, setting the stage for a significant three-way contest in the region.
 

Exit poll gives BJP edge

 
Most exit polls have indicated that the BJP is likely to have the upper hand over AAP, which has been in power in Delhi since 2015. A combined forecast from five leading polling agencies predicts the BJP could secure between 38 and 43 seats, while AAP is expected to win around 26 to 32 seats. Meanwhile, Congress, which governed Delhi for 15 years under Sheila Dikshit, is anticipated to remain a minor contender, with projections of 0 to 1 seats.

More From This Section

New Delhi Assembly election result: Sandeep Dikshit, Arvind Kejriwal and Parvesh Verma

New Delhi Assembly result 2025: Arvind Kejriwal up against Parvesh Verma

Rahul Gandhi, Narendra Modi, Arvind Kejriwal

Delhi Assembly election 2025 results: Counting of votes begins on 70 seats

VK Saxena

Delhi elections 2025 highlights: LG orders probe into BJP's alleged poaching of AAP candidates

Parvesh Verma, Arvind Kejriwal

Delhi Assembly election D-Day: Will BJP storm to power or AAP fight back?

vote, election, voting, Voter, Jammu Election

Delhi Assembly election results 2025: Date, time, when and where to watch

Topics : Satyendar Jain Delhi Assembly Elections BS Web Reports Aam Aadmi Party Bharatiya Janata Party AAP BJP Congress

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Feb 08 2025 | 8:34 AM IST

Explore News

Delhi Election Results 2025 LIVEStock Market LIVERBI Monetary Policy Committee Meeting LIVEMarket TodayStocks to Watch todayGold-Silver Price TodayPropose Day 2025 WishesLatest News LIVEDelhi Election 2025 Results DateBudget 2025
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon