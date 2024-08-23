Business Standard
Home / India News / SC adjourns hearing Ansari bail plea in case relating to illegal jail meet

SC adjourns hearing Ansari bail plea in case relating to illegal jail meet

A bench of justices Surya Kant and Ujjal Bhuyan gave one week time to the Uttar Pradesh government to file the reply on Abbas Ansari's bail plea

Supreme court

Supreme Court on Friday adjourned the hearing on Abbas Ansari's bail plea. Photo: Shutterstock

ANI
1 min read Last Updated : Aug 23 2024 | 1:24 PM IST

Listen to This Article

The Supreme Court on Friday adjourned the hearing on Abbas Ansari's bail plea in connection with a case relating to allegedly illegally meeting his wife in Chitrakoot jail.
A bench of justices Surya Kant and Ujjal Bhuyan gave one week time to the Uttar Pradesh government to file the reply on Abbas Ansari's bail plea. The court adjourned the matter for September.
Senior Advocate Kapil Sibal appeared for Abbas Ansari. He submitted that the allegations had been made that people entered the jail without verification. He further submitted that they have all the documents exhibiting that verification has happened every time the people entered the jail.
Abbas Ansari, who has filed the petition through advocate Lzafeer Ahmad BF, has challenged the Allahabad High Court rejecting his bail in the matter relating to an alleged illegal meeting with his wife in the Chitrakoot jail. Allahabad HC passed the order on May 1.
Following the alleged incident, Abbas Ansari was shifted to Kasganj jail in February 2023. Seven people were arrested, along with Abbas Ansari's wife, in the case.
Later, Ansari's wife was granted bail in the case by the top court.

Topics : Supreme Court Uttar Pradesh government Uttar Pradesh

First Published: Aug 23 2024 | 1:24 PM IST

