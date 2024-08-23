Business Standard
Home / India News / UPSC coaching centre deaths: Court denies bail to 4 co-owners of basement

UPSC coaching centre deaths: Court denies bail to 4 co-owners of basement

A detailed order of the court is awaited

Delhi High Court

The Delhi High Court recently transferred the probe into the deaths in the basement of the coaching centre building in Old Rajinder Nagar from police to the CBI "to ensure the public has no doubt over the investigation"

Press Trust of India New Delhi
1 min read Last Updated : Aug 23 2024 | 12:25 PM IST

Listen to This Article

A Delhi court on Friday rejected the bail applications of four jailed co-owners of a coaching centre basement where three civil services aspirants drowned last month.
Principal District and Sessions Judge Anju Bajaj Chandna said, "Investigation is at initial stage. I am not inclined to give bail."

A detailed order of the court is awaited.
On August 17, the court had reserved the order after hearing the arguments of the lawyers of the CBI and the basement's four joint owners -- Parvinder Singh, Tajinder Singh, Harvinder Singh and Sarbjit Singh.
The Delhi High Court recently transferred the probe into the deaths in the basement of the coaching centre building in Old Rajinder Nagar from police to the CBI "to ensure the public has no doubt over the investigation".

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

First Published: Aug 23 2024 | 12:25 PM IST

