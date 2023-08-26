Confirmation

Are you sure you want to Log out from Business Standard

close
Sensex (-0.56%)
64886.51 -365.83
Nifty (-0.62%)
19265.80 -120.90
Nifty Smallcap (-0.05%)
5434.80 -2.90
Nifty Midcap (-0.82%)
38471.25 -317.75
Nifty Bank (-0.59%)
44231.45 -264.75
Heatmap

SC agrees to hear plea of NGO challenging reduction of age of consent

The apex court on Friday sought the Centre's response on the issue

Supreme Court (Photo: Wikipedia)

Supreme Court (Photo: Wikipedia)

Press Trust of India New Delhi
3 min read Last Updated : Aug 26 2023 | 6:27 PM IST
Follow Us

Listen to This Article

The Supreme Court has agreed to hear a plea by an NGO against any reduction in the age of consent, saying it jeopardises the interest of a large number of child victims of sexual abuse, especially girls.
A bench of Chief Justice DY Chandrachud and justices JB Pardiwala and Manoj Mishra issued notice to the Centre and tagged the plea of 'Bachpan Bachao Andolan' with a pending petition filed by the National Commission for Protection of Child Rights (NCPCR).
The NCPCR had challenged last year's order of the Punjab and Haryana High Court which said that a minor Muslim girl can marry a person of her choice.
The apex court on Friday sought the Centre's response on the issue.
The plea of the NGO, besides seeking a slew of directions and guidelines, has also sought a directive to the courts to refrain from making observations regarding the minor victim's casual relationship and promiscuous attitude while dealing with the criminal proceedings under the POCSO Act.
It has said that the dissemination of misinterpreted information pertaining to POCSO cases (Protection of Children from Sexual Offences Act, 2012) as "elopement and romantic relationships" has undermined the spirit and purpose of the stringent legislation.

Also Read

Law Commission seeks information from govt on age of consent: Report

SC agrees to hear woman's plea claiming discrimination under Shariat law

Nine states withdrew general consent to CBI: Jitendra Singh tells Parl

Japan raises age of consent to 16, criminalises voyeurism under new reforms

Data protection bill could cap penalty for data breach at Rs 250 crore

PM Modi gave new speed, energy to country's space mission: Amit Shah

Construction workers to get welfare schemes' benefits through DBT: Delhi LG

Chhattisgarh CM writes to PM seeking release of Rs 6,000 crore

People above 80 yrs, PwDs can vote from home in Chhattisgarh polls: CEC

CSM Tech, IIT-M to build autonomously driven electric race car by 2025

It also challenged the circular issued on December 3, 2022 by the office of the Director General of Police, Tamil Nadu directing the police officials to not show haste in effecting an arrest of the accused in mutual romantic cases, alleging thereby most of them fell category of "mutual romantic relationships".
The NGO also highlighted that despite official facts and figures, various NGOs, governments, and/or law enforcement authorities have relied on flawed methodologies and wrongly interpreted that 60 to 70 percent of POCSO cases are pertaining to consenting minors and fall under the category of "consensual romantic relationship" between teenagers that often get criminalised.
It said that the alleged figure of 60-70 per cent is incorrect since the total number of cases between 16-18 years is approximately 30 per cent of the total POCSO cases in the country.
The organisation has further claimed that a survey conducted by support persons reveals that only 13 per cent of the total POCSO Cases are alleged to be consensual in nature.
On October 17 last year, the top court agreed to examine a plea of the NCPCR challenging the Punjab and Haryana High Court's June 13, 2022 order that a minor Muslim girl can marry a person of her choice.
The apex court had appointed advocate Rajshekhar Rao as amicus curiae in the matter and said that it was not going to interfere with the order of the high court but would examine the question of law involved in the issue.
It had, however, on January 13 ordered that the final judgement of the High Court dated September 30, 2022, shall not be relied on as a precedent in any other case.
Several other petitions have been filed on the same issue of the age of consent, which have been tagged along with the NCPCR's plea.
The single-judge bench of the high court on June 13, last year had passed the order on a plea by a Pathankot-based Muslim couple who had approached the court for protection.
The high court had said the issue for consideration in the case was not with regard to the validity of the marriage but to address the apprehension raised by the petitioners of danger to their life and liberty.
It had directed the Senior Superintendent of Police, Pathankot, to decide the representation of the petitioners and take necessary action as per law.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Topics : Government Supreme Court Indian NGOs

First Published: Aug 26 2023 | 6:27 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market UpdatesLatest News UpdatesJawan Movie Advance BookingsStocks to Watch TodayGold - Silver PricesPM Gati ShaktiNushrat Barucha's Akelli MovieB20 Summit IndiaNeeraj ChopraWorld Athletics 2023 Highlights

Companies News

Infosys signs women's tennis champ Iga Swiatek as brand ambassadorTesla investors to get about $12,000 apiece in Elon Musk's SEC deal

Election News

Rahul Gandhi predicts Congress' victory in upcoming state electionsMizoram Congress accuses MNF of misusing funds meant for road project

India News

G20 explained: Details on the global bloc, its history & India's presidencyPM Gati Shakti Master Plan: Everything you need to know about this project

Economy News

B20 Summit India: My priority is to tame inflation, says FM SitharamanEPFO holds talks with Ministry of Finance on reinvesting ETF money
Business Standard
FROM BS WEBSITEHomeCompaniesMarketsOpinionIndia NewsTechnologyPersonal FinanceHome Loan CalculatorLatest NewsEducationPartner ContentSpecialsToday's PaperAuthorPolitics News
ABOUT USAbout UsCode of ConductTerms & ConditionsPrivacy PolicyCookie PolicyDisclaimerInvestor CommunicationList of our GST registration numberCompliance
SUPPORT & CONTACTPartner with UsCareersAdvertise with UsContact UsFeedbackBrowser SupportSitemap
READER CENTREE-PaperMy PagePortfolioRegistrationSubscribeCustom Payment
BS PRODUCTSBS HindiiPhoneBS Apps
EVENTRajasthan ElectionsTelangana ElectionsMadhya Pradesh ElectionsChhattisgarh ElectionsMizoram ElectionsAssembly Election 2023Lok Sabha Election 2024Budget
SPORTSAsia Cup 2023Cricket NewsWorld Cup 2023Asian Games 2023
Copyrights © 2023 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon