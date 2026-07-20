SC asks UP if SIT can be formed to probe Ram temple donation 'theft'

The Supreme Court on Monday asked the Uttar Pradesh government to apprise it about the possibility of setting up an SIT to probe the alleged embezzlement of donations at the Ram temple in Ayodhya and cautioned the litigants not to politicise the issue.

A bench comprising Chief Justice of India (CJI) Surya Kant and Justices Joymalya Bagchi and V Mohana asked Solicitor General Tushar Mehta, appearing for the Uttar Pradesh government, to take instructions on whether the Special Investigation Team (SIT), which had examined the entire issue before registration of the FIR, could be entrusted with the responsibility to probe the case instead of the local police.

"Just a word of caution. Please don't politicise the issue. The courts are not a place for politics. It is a simple case of commission of crime. We are (here) just to ensure a proper investigation," the CJI said.

At the outset, Mehta said that in compliance with an earlier order, the state government has filed a status report.

"Investigation is going on. Eight persons were arrested. I cannot divulge much," he said.

Asked whether the SIT was probing the case, Mehta said, "The SIT was constituted to find out the truthfulness. Now it is being probed by the police. The SIT just found that there is a cognisable offence." The bench noted that two senior IAS officers and the Inspector General of Police of Lucknow were part of that SIT and asked whether they could conduct the main investigation to ensure fairness and transparency.

The bench said it will take up the case next Monday and pass certain directions.

On July 13, the bench had directed the Uttar Pradesh police to submit a status report in the matter.

It had also issued a notice to the Shri Ram Janmabhoomi Teerth Kshetra Trust on pleas seeking a fair and time-bound probe into the alleged donation theft.