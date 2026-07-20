SC asks Centre to frame uniform post-retirement norms for High Court judges

The Supreme Court on Monday asked the Centre to set up, within two weeks, a committee to prepare uniform norms for post-retirement facilities for former Chief Justices and judges of High Courts, noting that such benefits currently differ significantly across states. A Bench headed by Chief Justice of India Surya Kant, along with Justice Joymalya Bagchi and Justice V Mohan, was hearing a petition concerning the security arrangements and other post-retirement benefits available to retired High Court judges. During the proceedings, the Bench pointed out that the case relates to the facilities that should be available to retired High Court Chief Justices and judges after they demit office.

Questioning the adequacy of the financial support provided by some states for security arrangements, the Chief Justice remarked whether an amount of ₹45,000-50,000 was sufficient to engage both a driver and a security officer.

The Bench also flagged the absence of a consistent policy across the country. Observing that states follow different standards in extending post-retirement benefits, the Chief Justice suggested that the Union government should frame uniform norms through a dedicated committee, with the Centre also considering financial support for states if required. He added that, failing such a move, the Court may have to constitute a mechanism itself.

Appearing for the Centre, Solicitor General Tushar Mehta said the government had no objection to forming such a committee and agreed that the issue required attention.

In its order, the Court recorded that facilities such as domestic help, drivers, telephones, medical reimbursement, and accommodation in government housing are not provided uniformly across states. It noted that these disparities had prompted the Association of Retired Judges to first approach the authorities and later move the Supreme Court.

The Bench observed that there was no justification for retired judges receiving different levels of support depending on the state where they had served, stressing that these basic amenities should be available on a uniform basis across the country.

The Court, therefore, requested the Solicitor General to ensure that the Union government constitutes the committee within two weeks to formulate uniform guidelines and recommend a mechanism for financial assistance. It directed the committee to submit its recommendations to both the Centre and the Supreme Court within three months of its constitution.