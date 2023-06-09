close

Unsubscribe to continue

This is a subscriber only feature Subscribe Now to get daily updates on WhatsApp

SC declines urgent hearing on plea against internet ban in Manipur

Two bike-borne miscreants allegedly hurled a low-intensity Improvised explosive device (IED) at the gate of MLA Soraisam Kebi's residence here on Thursday, police said

ANI General News
Raise coverage under food security Act: Supreme Court tells Centre

2 min read Last Updated : Jun 09 2023 | 12:42 PM IST
Follow Us

Listen to This Article

Two bike-borne miscreants allegedly hurled a low-intensity Improvised explosive device (IED) at the gate of MLA Soraisam Kebi's residence here on Thursday, police said.

"There were no casualties. Except for a few holes in the ground, the blast did not cause any major damage," the police said.

According to the Manipur Police, the two bikers hurled and blew an IED at the residence of Naoriya Pakhanglakpa assembly constituency MLA, Soraisam Kebi, in the Imphal West hamlet of Ningthemcha Karong.

An IED is a bomb fabricated in an improvised manner incorporating destructive, lethal, noxious, pyrotechnic, or incendiary chemicals and designed to destroy or incapacitate personnel or vehicles. In some cases, IEDs are used to distract, disrupt, or delay an opposing force, facilitating another type of attack.

Advisor (Security) to the Manipur government Kuldiep Singh on Thursday has said that the situation in Manipur remained peaceful and under control as no incident of violence was reported in the last 48 hours in the Northeast state.

To provide relief to the displaced people of Manipur, Singh said the Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) has approved a relief package worth Rs 101.75 crore.

Also Read

As Manipur reels from violence, home minister Shah to visit the state today

Tribal protest in Manipur turns violent; curfew imposed, internet suspended

Shielding governance failure will not resolve Manipur's problems

Comfort and security: what does it take to set up a smart home

Russia-Ukraine war: US to send Kyiv longer-range bombs in latest turnaround

Nirmala Sitharaman's Daughter Parakala Vangamayi ties knot in Bengaluru

Cyclone Biporjoy storm intensifies, storm moving closer to coastline

India to host the Miss World 2023 beauty competition after 27 years

Fire breaks out in hospital in Delhi's Janakpuri, 20 newborns rescued

AI's potential in enhancing India's tech ecosystem vast, says PM Modi

The MHA's approval of the relief package for the displaced in Manipur followed Union Home Minister Amit Shah's direction to the state government to send a request to his ministry for such a package.

"A total of 896 arms and 11,763 ammunition and 200 bombs of different kinds have been recovered to date," said Singh, who was appointed security advisor to the Manipur government at the beginning of May in view of the spiralling violence in Manipur.

A day after Union Home Minister Amit Shah's appeal on June 1, a total of 140 weapons were surrendered at different places in Manipur on June 2. The weapons surrendered included SLR 29, Carbine, AK, INSAS Rifle, INSAS LMG, .303 Rifle, 9mm pistol, .32 pistol, M16 rifle, smoke gun and tear gas, a locally made pistol, a stun gun, modified rifle, JVP and grenade launcher.

Shah had also appealed to the people of Manipur not to pay heed to rumours and maintain peace.

Manipur saw violence on May 3 during a rally organised by the All Tribals Students Union (ATSU) to protest the demand for the inclusion of Meitei/Meetei in the Scheduled Tribe (ST) category, following an April 19 Manipur High Court directive.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Topics : Supreme Court Manipur

First Published: Jun 09 2023 | 12:42 PM IST

Latest News

View More

Winzo created over 100,000 jobs in gig economy, 70% from tier 2,3 cities

Photo: Bloomberg
2 min read

Get CoC approval on revival plan before we consider it: DGCA to GoFirst

Go First
2 min read

From Dunhill to Roberto Cavalli: 24 global brands to enter India this year

retailers
2 min read

Most Popular

Why netizens are upset with Rahul Yadav as Info Edge begins forensic audit

Housing Co-Founder Rahul Yadav
5 min read

As Hollywood fights AI, Indian screenwriters struggle for pay, credit

shutterstock
6 min read

Miss World 2023 beauty pageant set to return to India after 27 years

Manushi Chhillar
3 min read

Explore News

IPL 2023Narendra ModiAmit ShahRahul GandhiYogi AdityanathISROBJPNitin GadkariCoronavirus UpdateElections 2023

COVID-19

PM holds Covid meeting amid renewed concerns, says 'pandemic far from over'Serum Institute tops profit charts among unlisted firms amid Covid war

Personal Finance

Personal finance 101 from an industry veteranIntroduce personal finance lessons in college: BJP MP in Parliament

Virtual Reality

Meta now allows Quest users to tap, swipe in VR without controllersMeta to acquire VR startup 'Within' after favourable court ruling

Environment

Himanta Biswa Sarma launches Mission Lifestyle for Environment in AssamSerious failure of Jharkhand to prevent environmental lawlessness, says NGT
Business Standard
FROM BS WEBSITEHomeCompaniesMarketsOpinionIndia NewsTechnologyPersonal FinanceIncome Tax CalculatorLatest NewsEducationPartner ContentSpecialsToday's PaperAuthorPolitics News
ABOUT USAbout UsCode of ConductTerms & ConditionsPrivacy PolicyCookie PolicyDisclaimerInvestor CommunicationList of our GST registration numberCompliance
SUPPORT & CONTACTPartner with UsCareersAdvertise with UsContact UsFeedbackBrowser SupportSitemap
READER CENTREE-PaperMy PagePortfolioRegistrationSubscribeCustom Payment
BS PRODUCTSBS HindiB2B ConnectiPhoneBS Apps
EVENTAssembly Elections 2023BudgetBudget with BSKarnataka Election 2023Elections
SPORTSIPL 2023Cricket News
Copyrights © 2023 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
Facebook IconTwitter IconLinkedIN IconYouTube IconTelegram IconRSS Icon