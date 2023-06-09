close

Cyclone Biporjoy storm intensifies, storm moving closer to coastline

Severe cyclones intensify in the next three to four days. IMD issued a warning and asked fishermen to avoid fishing due to bad weather.

Sudeep Singh Rawat New Delhi
Last Updated : Jun 09 2023 | 12:00 PM IST
According to India Meteorological Department (IMD), the severe cyclonic storm Biporjoy would intensify further, moving north-northwest wards in the next few hours. The weather could go harsh in the upcoming days as the wind speed could take the storm to 135-145 KMPH gusting to 160 KMPH in the next three to four days.
IMD has already issued a warning for the next five days and urged fishermen to avoid fishing due to severe weather conditions.

Cyclone Biporjoy to intensify in next 48 hours

The next 48 hours are crucial in Mumbai, Goa, as the storm will intensify in that period. India Meteorological Department informed via Twitter. 
IMD department tweet reads, "VSCS BIPARJOY lay centred at 0530 hours IST of today, near latitude 14.7N and longitude 66.2E, about 820 km west of Goa, 840 km west-southwest of Mumbai, 850 km south-southwest of Porbandar and 1140 km south of Karachi. To intensify further during the next 48 hours."

Monsoon arrives over mainland

Amid cyclone Biporjoy, the monsoon finally hit the Kerala coast yesterday marking the beginning of the rainy season in India. This year, the monsoon is delayed by seven days. During the normal season, the monsoon arrives on June 1, unlike this year, when the monsoon arrives on June 8.

Monsoon to arrive Bengal by Sunday

Bengal is also expecting a monsoon by Sunday as a thunderstorm is forecasted in coastal areas like Howrah, Kolkata, and Hooghly for Sunday and Monday.
However, heatwaves will continue in effect in all districts except Kolkata, North and South 24 Parganas, and East Midnapore. The heatwave in West Bengal is shifting towards Purulia, Bankura, and East and West Burdwan on Sunday and Monday.
 

Wind speed may go up to 45 to 55 knots on June 10,11,12

Director of India Meteorological Centre (IMD), Manorama Mohanty, the cyclone is approaching Ahmedabad with wind speeds ranging from 45 to 55 knots on June 10, 11, and 12. Coastal regions are expected to experience light rains and thunderstorms due to cyclones.
Topics : Cyclone IMD weather forecasts

First Published: Jun 09 2023 | 12:00 PM IST

