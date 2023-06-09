close

Fire breaks out in hospital in Delhi's Janakpuri, 20 newborns rescued

Twenty newborns were shifted to other medical facilities after a fire broke out at a hospital in west Delhi's Janakpuri area in the early hours of Friday, officials said.

Press Trust of India New Delhi
According to the fire department, they received information about the fire at 1.35 am following which nine fire tenders were rushed to the spot.

Some furniture items in the basement of the hospital had caught fire. The fire was brought under control at 2.25 am. Twenty newborns were shifted to nearby hospitals. No casualty has been reported, they added.

First Published: Jun 09 2023 | 11:30 AM IST

