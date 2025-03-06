Thursday, March 06, 2025 | 02:10 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / India News / SC disapproves 'long dates' in matters of liberty, urges expedited hearing

SC disapproves 'long dates' in matters of liberty, urges expedited hearing

'In the matters of liberty, the courts are not expected to keep the matter at such a long date,' the bench said and permitted the petitioner to move the high court for an earlier hearing

Supreme Court, SC

The bench said if it would issue notice on the plea, the respondent would seek time to respond to it and the matter might get delayed (Photo: Shutterstock)

Press Trust of India New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Mar 06 2025 | 2:09 PM IST

Listen to This Article

The Supreme Court on Thursday said courts were not expected to keep the matters concerning liberty after a long gap.

A bench of Justices B R Gavai and Augustine George Masih made the observation after being informed that the Punjab and Haryana High Court posted the hearing of a plea for temporary bail on medical grounds after two months.

The petitioner's counsel said he had approached the high court for the grant of temporary bail on the ground that his client's two-year-old daughter needed urgent surgery.

The lawyer argued the high court, in its order passed on February 21, posted the matter on April 22.

 

"In the matters of liberty, the courts are not expected to keep the matter at such a long date," the bench said and permitted the petitioner to move the high court for an earlier hearing.

Also Read

Udhayanidhi Stalin

SC grants Udhayanidhi Stalin relief in 'Sanatana Dharma' remark case

Supreme Court, SC

SC raps Uttarakhand for not filing affidavit in CAMPA funds misuse case

SC, Supreme Court

'Shameless': Supreme Court tears into Punjab govt in pension scheme case

Supreme Court, SC

SC takes exception to UP govt's high-handed case of demolition in Prayagraj

SC, Supreme Court

SC seeks Uttarakhand govt's reply on 'misuse' of environmental funds

The bench asked the high court to advance the date and hear the issue at least with regard to grant of temporary bail on the medical ground of operation of the petitioner's daughter.

The petitioner's counsel said he had already filed an application before the high court, where his regular bail was pending, for the advancement of the hearing but it was dismissed.

"Now, with this observation, do you think that the high court will reject it?" Justice Gavai asked.

The bench said if it would issue notice on the plea, the respondent would seek time to respond to it and the matter might get delayed.

In the high court, said the court, the matter could be taken up expeditiously.

"We expect the high courts to at least give some weightage to our request," Justice Gavai observed.

The counsel said the petitioner sought interim bail before the high court but the matter was kept for hearing along with the main petition in April.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

More From This Section

Mangalsutra

No mangalsutra, bindi? Judge asks woman why husband would be interested

Tamilisai Soundararajan

LIVE: Amid Hindi imposition row, BJP leader Soundararajan detained during party's NEP campaign

heatwave in India

Mumbai sizzles: Mercury set to touch 43 degrees Celsius this week

Enforcement Directorate, ED

ED conducts raids on 12 locations linked to SDPI across multiple states

Delhi High Court

Delhi HC summons Malcha Marg restaurant in Moti Mahal trademark case

Topics : Supreme Court High Court Court cases court orders

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Mar 06 2025 | 2:09 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVELatest News LIVEStocks to Watch TodayMarket TodayGold Silver Price TodaySLPRB Assam Police SI Result 2024 out SA vs NZ LIVE SCOREDelhi School EWS admissions result 2025Nothing Phone 3a Pro ReviewApple ipad air m3 price
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon