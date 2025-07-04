Friday, July 04, 2025 | 04:06 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / India News / SC dismisses HDFC Bank CEO's plea challenging FIR by Lilavati Trust

SC dismisses HDFC Bank CEO's plea challenging FIR by Lilavati Trust

A bench of Justices P S Narasimha and R Mahadevan noted that the matter was already listed for hearing on July 14 before the Bombay High Court

Supreme Court, SC

The Supreme Court on Friday refused to entertain a plea by HDFC Bank CEO and MD Sashidhar Jagdishan. (Photo: PTI)

Press Trust of India New Delhi
3 min read Last Updated : Jul 04 2025 | 4:05 PM IST

Listen to This Article

The Supreme Court on Friday refused to entertain a plea by HDFC Bank CEO and MD Sashidhar Jagdishan challenging an FIR of cheating and fraud registered against him on a complaint by the Lilavati Kirtilal Mehta Medical Trust, which runs the prominent Lilavati Hospital in Mumbai.

A bench of Justices P S Narasimha and R Mahadevan noted that the matter was already listed for hearing on July 14 before the Bombay High Court.

"We are not inclined to entertain the matter. We will not apply our mind to the merits. If matter is not heard on 14th, you come back.

 

"We hope and trust that high court will take the matter up on the designated date," the bench said.

Senior advocate Mukul Rohatgi, appearing for Jagdishan, submitted that the bank has been roped in a private dispute.

Also Read

NEET UG

'Can't interfere': SC dismisses NEET-UG 2025 plea challenging answer key

Supreme Court, SC

SC reduces cost imposed on Narcotics Control Bureau by Calcutta HC to ₹50K

Supreme Court, SC

SC Collegium steps up vetting of HC judges amid cash row; 371 vacant posts

HDFC Bank's Managing Director and CEO Sashidhar Jagdishan

HDFC Bank CEO moves SC to quash FIR filed by Lilavati Hospital Trust

Supreme Court, SC

Insurance firm not liable to pay for death caused by rash driving: SC

"The idea is to summon the MD to police station. No proceedings should be taken against the MD," he said. 

Rohatgi said they had moved the Bombay High Court but three benches of the high court have so far recused themselves from hearing the matter.

According to the complaint filed by the Trust, Jagdishan allegedly accepted a bribe of Rs 2.05 crore in exchange for providing financial advice to help the Chetan Mehta Group retain illegal and undue control over the Trust's governance.

The Trust has accused Jagdishan of misusing his position as the head of a leading private bank to interfere in the internal affairs of a charitable organisation. 

Jagdishan's plea seeking quashing of the first information report (FIR) was first listed in the high court in June.

The FIR against Jagdishan was registered at the Bandra police station following an order by a Bandra magistrate court under section 175 (3) of the Bharatiya Nagarik Suraksha Sanhita (BNSS), based on an application moved by the Trust.

He was booked under alleged charges of cheating and criminal breach of trust by a public servant.

In a public statement issued earlier this month, the Trust alleged that the Rs 2.05 crore payment was part of a larger conspiracy to "loot" the Trust and manipulate its decision-making processes in favour of the Chetan Mehta Group.

The Trust has also filed a petition before the high court seeking a Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) probe into the matter.

More From This Section

Kolhapuri chappals at Prada show

Kolhapuri chappal row: PIL filed against Prada over summer collection

Disneyland California

India's first Disneyland park proposed in Manesar, says Haryana CM Saini

nipah virus kerala

Latest LIVE: Kerala on alert after 2 suspected Nipah cases spark concern in 3 districts

Raj Thackeray,Raj

7 MNS workers detained for assaulting food vendor over not speaking Marathi

landslide, rescue, Uttarakhand landslide

Kedarnath Yatra temporarily halts after landslide damages pedestrian route

Topics : Supreme Court HDFC Bank HDFC

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Jul 04 2025 | 4:03 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVE UpdatesStock to Watch TodayStocks To Buy TodayCUET UG Result 2025Crizac IPOGold and Silver Rate TodayLatest News LIVEJane Street BanDelhi CM Bungalow RenovationUpcoming IPO 2025
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon