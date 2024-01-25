Republic Day 2024: Airports on high alert, traffic affects national capital

If you are planning to take a flight on Republic Day 2024, i.e., January 26, you need to be aware of some rules to avoid hassle while onboarding.

Airport authorities have issued some guidelines as airports across the country are on high alert.

The Airport Authority of India has made recommendations for passengers travelling on January 26, 2024.

The first thing is to keep the travel documents in your hand luggage.

Travel documents sought for identity checks anytime.

As per AAI, passengers need to travel light, pack only essentials and check airline guidelines for hassle-free check-in.

AAI also requested challenges to avoid sharp objects such as nail cutters and liquids as well.

While check-in, the authority recommends that passengers should exclude power banks and lighters, and ensure that no prohibited items are to avoid last-minute hassle.

Indira Gandhi International Airport (IGIA) in the national capital has suspended flight operations for over two hours daily from January 19 to January 26, 2024. As per reports, no flights will arrive or depart at Delhi airport from 10:20 am to 12:45 pm due to Republic Day preparations and celebrations.





Mumbai police also issued an order prohibiting flying activities on January 26, 2024, in the area surrounding central Mumbai's Shivaji Park, which will be the venue for a ceremonial parade on Republic Day.

The Airport Authority of India (AAI) has revised NOTAM (notice to airmen) introducing the new restrictions. A NOTAM is a notice, which is essential to personnel involved in flight operations.

Due to Republic Day preparations and celebrations, the airspace has been restricted in the national capital, and the order is in effect from January 19 to January 29, 2024.

The landing or take-off of non-scheduled flights of the scheduled airlines and charter flights will not be permitted from 10 am to 1.15 pm. These rules will be applied from 6 am to 9 pm from January 26 to 29, 2024.

Road traffic restrictions in Delhi

The vehicular traffic will be affected in Central Delhi on Friday as the parade will start from Vijay Chowk and pass via Kartavya path, C-Hexagon, Tilak Marg, Bahadur Shah Zafar Marg and Netaji Subhas Marg before concluding at the Red Fort.

C-Hexagon-India Gate will remain shut till the parade crosses Tilak Marg.





As per the advisory, commuters should plan their journey in advance to avoid the parade route from 9:30 am to 1 pm.

Delhi Metro Route

The Delhi Metro Rail corporation service will begin at 4 am on January 26 on all lines to reach Kartavya Path and witness the Republic Day 2024 celebration.

The Delhi metro train service will be available at a headway of 30 minutes till 6 am and then the regular timetable will be followed.