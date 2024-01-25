Man recreates Ramayana through AI images in 60 posts; check details

A user in X (twitter) has charmed netizens by portraying the Ramayana in less than 60 posts, making intelligent use of artificial intelligence to create dazzling images.

Madhav Kohli embarked on this venture to reinvent the extremely old story in an exceptional and modern way. Through the use of advanced AI innovation, he used a blend of natural language handling and image generation algorithms to make a visually staggering version of the epic.

Man recreating Ramayan via AI: Insights

The ancient sage Valmiki is said to have written the Ramayana, which tells the story of Prince Rama, his wife Sita, and their faithful companion Hanuman's heroic journey.

With each post delving into a particular section of the Ramayana and offering a nuanced interpretation, the adaptation adds a new perspective to the traditional narrative. The AI-generated pictures flawlessly mix unpredictable details with a bit of present day style.

The astounding AI-generated illustrations showed the Ramayan characters in colourful pictures, starting with an aggressive depiction of Lord Ram, pointing his arrow against the setting of fire, thunder, and lightning. From giving an outline of the Ayodhya scene to making imaginary photographs of King Dasharatha, Sita, and Lakshman, the pictorial illustrations have everything.

Going from the captivating forest of Dandaka to the legendary fight among Rama and demon lord Ravana, the project has a layer of visual richness that resounds with crowds.









In under 60 posts



While the whole story was written in basic words, the distinctive photos implanted with the lines captured the consideration of many. Additionally, horrifying images of Ravana and Surpanakha were included in the collection. The pictures also included some intense fight scenes with a dramatic colour play, giving them a more realistic feel.

Netizens reaction on the AI-images of Ramayan

Netizens have appreciated the gazing attention to detail presented in the AI-generated images, noticing how they arrange to catch the essence of the Ramayana while integrating a contemporary aesthetic.

“So beautiful. Would be fantastic to see Ramayana and Mahabharata made using AI," one user commented. Second user said, “This is really really good. Could you please do more of it.” Another said, “This should be turned into a book. Damn, it’s great.” Another added, "One of the most amazing things I saw today. Keep the good work going".

AI-images of Ramayan: Overview

Madhav's post was shared on 22 January. From that point forward, it has gotten over 1.4 million views, 25,000 likes, and a few comments.

To mark the consecration of the Ram temple in Ayodhya, a few groups have been sharing different artworks via social media. While an individual made a copy of the Ram Mandir utilising just matchsticks, others reproduced sculptures of Lord Ram and Sita in their homes. Among such craftsmanship, X user Madhav Kohli recently recreated the whole Ramayana utilizing artificial intelligence (AI).