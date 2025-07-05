Saturday, July 05, 2025 | 02:35 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / India News / 8 killed, 2 injured as SUV crashes into wall in UP's Sambhal district

8 killed, 2 injured as SUV crashes into wall in UP's Sambhal district

The accident occurred when a groom and nine others, who were accompanying him, were en route from Har Govindpur village to Sirtoul in Budaun

Accident, road accident

The vehicle lost control and collided with a wall near Janata Inter College in Junawai area of Sambhal district | Photo: Shutterstock

Press Trust of India Sambhal (UP)
2 min read Last Updated : Jul 05 2025 | 2:30 PM IST

Listen to This Article

Eight people died while two others were injured after their SUV rammed into a wall in Sambhal district of Uttar Pradesh, police said on Saturday.

The accident occurred when a groom and nine others, who were accompanying him, were en route from Har Govindpur village to Sirtoul in Budaun, Additional Superintendent of Police (South) Anukriti Sharma said.

The vehicle lost control and collided with a wall near Janata Inter College in Junawai area of Sambhal district.

Upon receiving information police teams reached the spot and launched rescue operations.

Five people were rushed to the Junawai Community Health Centre, where doctors declared them brought dead, the officer said.

 

Also Read

Allahabad High Court

HC reserves verdict on pleas against UP govt's move to pair schools

Yogi Adityanath, Narendra Modi, UP Investors Summit, UP CM Yogi Adityanath

UP govt to hold roadshows in US, UK and Europe to attract investments

PM Modi, PM Modi visit, Trinidad & Tobago

PM Modi gifts Mahakumbh water, Ram Mandir replica to Trinidad & Tobago PM

Akhilesh Yadav, Akhilesh

Akhilesh Yadav alleges conspiracy behind govt school mergers, targets BJP

cloudy sky, clouds, weather, rain, rainfall

IMD weather alert: UP, Bihar, Uttarakhand brace for severe rain, storms

The groom, Suraj (24), his sister-in-law Asha (26), her daughter Aishwarya (3), Sachin (22), Ganesh (1), Komal (18), Madhu (20) and driver Ravi (28) died in the accident, Superintendent of Police Krishan Kumar said in a statement.

The two injured -- Deva (24) and Himanshi (2) -- are undergoing treatment in Aligarh, he said, adding that Deva's condition is stated serious while Himanshi is out of danger.

According to an eyewitnesses, the car was travelling at a very high speed before it lost control and struck the wall. There were 10 occupants in the car.

Meanwhile, Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister's Office posted on X in Hindi, "UP CM Yogi Adityanath has taken cognizance of the road accident in Sambhal district. He has expressed condolences to the bereaved families of the deceased."  "The chief minister has instructed the district administration officials to immediately take the injured to the hospital and provide them proper treatment. He also wished for the speedy recovery of the injured," the post added.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

More From This Section

sushil kedia

Marathi row: Slogans raised as investor Kedia's office vandalised in Mumbai

Congress MP Rahul Gandhi and PM Narendra Modi

'Modi will meekly bow to Trump': Rahul Gandhi slams PM over tariff deadline

Dalai Lama

Dalai Lama dismisses successor talk, hopes to live 30-40 years more

Coal mine, Coal

One dead, more feared trapped as part of coal mine collapses in Jharkhand

Clouds, Sky

Delhi to witness cloudy skies, high humidity over weekend, light rain today

Topics : Uttar Pradesh road accident Accidents

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Jul 05 2025 | 2:29 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVE UpdatesStock to Watch TodayStocks To Buy TodayCUET UG Result 2025Crizac IPOGold and Silver Rate TodayLatest News LIVEJane Street BanDelhi CM Bungalow RenovationUpcoming IPO 2025
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon