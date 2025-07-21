Monday, July 21, 2025 | 02:55 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / India News / SC junks Karnataka govt's plea against quashing of case on Tejasvi Surya

SC junks Karnataka govt's plea against quashing of case on Tejasvi Surya

The bench dismissed the appeal of the state government and cautioned its against politicisation of legal proceedings

Tejasvi Surya

Surya was alleged to have disseminated fake news on a farmer's suicide in state's Haveri district (Photo: PTI)

Press Trust of India New Delhi
1 min read Last Updated : Jul 21 2025 | 2:51 PM IST

Listen to This Article

The Supreme Court on Monday dismissed the Karnataka government's plea against a high court order quashing the criminal case against BJP MP Tejasvi Surya.

What is this? Don't politicise the matter. Fight your battles before the electorate, a bench comprising Chief Justice B R Gavai and K Vinod Chandran said.

Surya was alleged to have disseminated fake news on a farmer's suicide in state's Haveri district.

The bench dismissed the appeal of the state government and cautioned its against politicisation of legal proceedings.

The case stemmed from a post shared by Surya on November 7, 2024, in which he cited a report from Kannada news portals claiming that a farmer, Rudrappa Channappa Balikai, had died by suicide after discovering that his land had been taken over by the Waqf Board.

 

The post was subsequently deleted after it emerged that the claim was unfounded.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

More From This Section

Parliament, New Parliament

LS adjourned till 4 pm amid uproar as Oppn demands discussion on Op Sindoor

Parliament, New Parliament, Lok sabha, Rajya sabha

Lok Sabha vows zero tolerance on terrorism, mourns Pahalgam deaths

Crime, Prison, Law, Arrest, Punishment

ED arrests two Ramprastha Group directors in ₹1,100 crore fraud case

Civil Aviation Minister K Rammohan Naidu

Parliament LIVE news: We want to stand with truth, says aviation minister on Air India crash probe

F-35 fighter jet

British fighter jet to fly back on Tuesday after being grounded for 5 weeks

Topics : BJP Karnataka Karnataka government Supreme Petrochem

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Jul 21 2025 | 2:51 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVE UpdatesStock to Watch TodayStocks To Buy TodayMonika Alcobev IPO AllotmentGold-Silver Rate TodayReliance Jio Q1 ResultsUS Green Card DelaysSensex Fall TodayUpcoming Q1 ResultsUpcoming IPO 2025
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon