close

Unsubscribe to continue

This is a subscriber only feature Subscribe Now to get daily updates on WhatsApp

Delhi Court to pronounce order on Sisodia's bail in ED case on April 28

Manish Sisodia was physically produced before the Court on Tuesday during the arguements of his bail plea

ANI General News
New Delhi: Delhi Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia addresses a press conference, in New Delhi, Saturday, June 4, 2022. (PTI Photo/Kamal Singh)(

4 min read Last Updated : Apr 26 2023 | 7:15 PM IST
Follow Us

Listen to This Article

The Rouse Avenue Court on Wednesday deferred the order on the bail plea of Delhi's Former Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia in connection with Enforcement Directorate (ED) case in connection with the alleged excise scam.

The Special Judge MK Nagpal on Wednesday deferred the pronouncement for April 28, 2023 on the bail plea of Manish Sisodia in money laundering being investigated by the ED.

Earlier, appearing for Manish Sisodia, Senior Advocate Dayan Krishnan submitted, "It is not the job of the ED to tell what happened in the GoM and the cabinet, the job of the ED should be to tell that if any crime was committed, who benefited from it".

Manish Sisodia's lawyer said that Sisodia cannot be kept in custody only on the basis of speculations. Manish Sisodia's lawyer submitted that no money laundering case is made out against him.Enforcement Directorate had opposed the bail plea and said "an Illegal ecosystem was created in view to give illegal benefits to liquor cartels to get kickbacks".

Appearing for ED, Zohaib Hossain submitted before the Court that all the elements of conspiracy are present here in the matter. Conspiracy are hatched in secrecy, policy made in public domain, submitted ED lawyer and also said every process of activity dealing with proceeds of crime is money laundering.

ED lawyer further alleged that Sisodia played a key role in modifying and implementing the modified policy. We have proofs that the policy was modified without any deliberation and discussion. And we also have sufficient statements of various concerned persons to show that the profit margin was increased from 6 per cent to 12 per cent was meant as kickbacks.

Also Read

Delhi court reserves order on Sisodia's bail plea in Excise policy scam

Manish Sisodia to be produced in court today: All you need to know

Tipplers beware! These liquor brands may soon go off the shelves in Delhi

Excise policy case: Delhi Deputy CM Manish Sisodia moves SC for bail

Manish Sisodia defamation case: Delhi HC stays trial court proceedings

Aadhaar authentication rose to 2.31 bn in March 2023: IT Ministry data

Excise policy manipulated to favour cartelisation of liquor trade: CBI

IPL franchises try to convince 6 English players to quit Int'l cricket

Industry fumes as Tamil Nadu hold back bill increasing working hours

Leave the issue of same-sex marriage to the Parliament: Centre tells SC

In the matter, the expert committee suggested that individuals will apply and they will get two retail vends. This was to avoid cartelisation. This was supposed to happen through the lottery system but Manish Sisodia preferred the limited entity model.

ED further said that, "If the policy was genuine, why were emails planted by Manish Sisodia in favour of the policy. Emails were planted through Minority Commission Chairman. Sisodia got emails planted on the mails address of excise depth which was the dame address where the public comments were sought obverse the policy. Fabricated emails to show public approval for a policy. This is a sham approval".

On wife's health, ED submitted that other people and family were taking care of his wife since long. While he was holding 18 portfolios and was holding public meetings, there were other people attending to his wife. Humanitarian ground can't be used here, says ED counselEarlier, appearing for Manish Sisodia, Advocate Vivek Jain argued that no PMLA case has made against him. Section 45 of PMLA would come against me only if an offence under Section 3 is made out."ED reply opposing my bail doesn't even show I have conceal any proceeds of crime or acquired any proceeds of crime, or I projected proceeds of crime. Not a single rupee has come in my account or my family account. They have raided my home, they have checked by bank accounts. They even have gone to my native place," Advocate Vivek Jain argued.

Manish Sisodia was physically produced before the Court on Tuesday during the arguements of his bail plea.

The Rouse Avenue Court was hearing a bail plea of Delhi's former Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia in a money laundering case pertains to alleged irregularities in the framing and implementation of the excise policy of GNCTD.

The Enforcement Directorate (ED) on March 9 arrested former Delhi deputy chief minister Manish Sisodia in the liquor policy case, after hours of questioning at Tihar Jail.

Sisodia was arrested by the CBI earlier in its ongoing investigation of a case related to alleged irregularities in the framing and implementation of the excise policy of the National Capital Territory of Delhi (GNCTD).

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Topics : Manish Sisodia Delhi High Court Excise Bill

First Published: Apr 26 2023 | 8:17 PM IST

Latest News

View More

Industry fumes as Tamil Nadu hold back bill increasing working hours

jobs
3 min read

Leave the issue of same-sex marriage to the Parliament: Centre tells SC

Supreme Court
4 min read
Premium

Commerce department likely to tweak some SEZ rules in DESH Bill

construction, real estate
2 min read

Govt sticking to target of 5,000 compressed bio gas plants by 2024-25

Representative image
4 min read

Maruti Suzuki to boost capacity to keep up with passenger vehicle demand

Maruti Suzuki Ertiga
2 min read

Most Popular

View More

Obituary: Parkash Singh Badal, a consummate politician, passes away

Parkash Singh Badal
5 min read

Operation Sheesh Mahal: Why do BJP and Congress want Delhi CM to resign?

Kejriwal, Delhi CM, arvind Kejriwal
3 min read

Shelly Oberoi re-elected MCD Mayor: Why fresh polls? All you need to know

Mayor Shelly Oberoi
3 min read

LIVE: Mandaviya announces development of 157 new govt nursing colleges

Health, healthcare
2 min read

Shiromani Akali Dal patriarch Parkash Singh Badal passes away at 95

Parkash Singh Badal
2 min read
Business Standard
FROM BS WEBSITEHomeCompaniesMarketsOpinionIndia NewsTechnologyPersonal FinanceIncome Tax CalculatorLatest NewsEducationPartner ContentSpecialsToday's PaperAuthor
ABOUT USAbout UsCode of ConductTerms & ConditionsPrivacy PolicyCookie PolicyDisclaimerInvestor CommunicationList of our GST registration number
SUPPORT & CONTACTPartner with UsCareersAdvertise with UsContact UsFeedbackBrowser SupportSitemap
READER CENTREE-PaperMy PagePortfolioRegistrationSubscribeCustom PaymentDelete My Account
BS PRODUCTSBS HindiB2B ConnectiPhoneBS Apps
EVENTBudgetBudget with BSAssembly Elections 2023
SPORTSIPL 2023Cricket News
Copyrights © 2023 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
Facebook IconTwitter IconLinkedIN IconYouTube IconTelegram IconRSS Icon