Business Standard

Centre stays all tourism activities at Sammed Shikharji in Jharkhand

Place falls in eco-sensitive zone, says Union Environment Minister

Topics
Centre | Jharkhand

Nitin Kumar  |  New Delhi 

Sammed Shikharji
Photo: Wikipedia

The centre on Thursday halted tourism at Jharkhand’s Parasnath Hill where the Jain religious site of Sammed Shikharji is located after protests by the minority community.

The decision came after the Environment Ministry received complaints from religious and environmental organisations about the alleged faulty implementation by the Jharkhand government of provisions in the notification of Eco Sensitive Zone (ESZ) of Parasnath Wildlife Sanctuary. Jain groups said that negligence by Jharkhand authorities hurt their sentiments.

“Sammed Shikhar falls in the eco-sensitive zone of Parasnath Wildlife Sanctuary and Topchanchi Wildlife Sanctuary. There is a list of prohibited activities that can't take place in and around the designated eco-sensitive area. Restrictions will be followed in letter and spirit,” said Union Environment Minister Bhupender Yadav on Twitter.

His Ministry issued a memo saying that the 2019 notification's clause dealing with tourism activities be stayed immediately.

Yadav said the Ministry recognises that Sammed Shikharji is a sacred religious place and it is committed to maintain its sanctity.

The Jharkhand government is directed to immediately take all steps necessary to stop all tourism activities in the ESZ, the ministry said in a statement.

Eco Sensitive Zones act as shock absorbers in protected areas by prohibiting, regulating and promoting activities.

The Central government constituted a Monitoring Committee under clause 5 of Eco Sensitive Zone Notification S.O.2795(E) dated 2nd August, 2019. The state government is directed to have two members from the Jain community and one member from the local tribal community as permanent invitees to the committee.

First Published: Thu, January 05 2023. 20:22 IST

