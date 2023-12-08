Sensex (0.44%)
Assembly to Parliament: The young don't have the House in Indian politics

The five newly elected assemblies continue the trend of the aged getting the most numbers

New parliament
Premium

Anoushka SawhneyAshli Varghese New Delhi
3 min read Last Updated : Dec 08 2023 | 12:20 PM IST
Listen to This Article

Sparta, the militarised city-state of ancient Greece, was run by a board of elites who were 60 or older. It’s the old, or not so-young, who hold the levers of political power now too: India is an example.

Legislators aged 25 to 40 comprise less than 15 per cent of the newly elected assemblies of Madhya Pradesh, Rajasthan, Telangana, Chhattisgarh, and Mizoram. Legislators who are 41 or older are more than 85 per cent of each of the five assemblies.

In Meghalaya, 28 per cent of the legislators are 25 to 40 years old: The youngest state assembly by that age group, according to data provided by the independent group PRS Legislative Research (PRS).

First Published: Dec 08 2023 | 12:19 PM IST

