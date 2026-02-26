Thursday, February 26, 2026 | 12:52 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Home / India News / SC orders ban, seizure of NCERT book over chapter on judiciary corruption

SC orders ban, seizure of NCERT book over chapter on judiciary corruption

A bench headed by Chief Justice Surya Kant said there seemed to be a calculated move to undermine institution and demean dignity of judiciary

SC, Supreme Court

The top court issued show cause notices to NCERT director, school education secretary to explain why action should be not taken against those responsible (Photo:PTI)

Press Trust of India New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Feb 26 2026 | 12:49 PM IST

Listen to This Article

The Supreme Court on Thursday imposed a blanket ban on class 8 NCERT book carrying a chapter on corruption in the judiciary, and ordered a seizure of all physical copies, along with takedown of its digital forms.

The apex court ordered that the Centre and state authorities comply with its directions immediately, and warned of "serious action" if directions are defied in any form.

The top court issued show cause notices to NCERT director, school education secretary to explain why action should be not taken against those responsible.

A bench headed by Chief Justice Surya Kant said there seemed to be a calculated move to undermine institution and demean dignity of judiciary.

 

The bench said such misconduct, having everlasting impact on judiciary, would fall within definition of criminal contempt.

"We would like to have a deeper probe," the bench said.

The court said that if allowed to go unchecked, this will erode people's faith in judiciary. "No one will be allowed to go scot-free."  The CJI said, "It is my duty as the head of the institution to find out who is responsible; heads must roll."  CJI Surya Kant said there appears to be a deep-rooted, well planned conspiracy to defame the judiciary.

Taking exception to the NCERT's Wednesday communication, the SC said there was not a single word of apology in it, and instead, they have tried to justified it.

At the outset, Solicitor General Tushar Mehta tendered an unconditional and unqualified apology on behalf of Ministry of education.

The bench posted the mater for further hearing on march 11.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Topics : Supreme Court NCERT NCERT syllabus Indian Judiciary judicial corruption

First Published: Feb 26 2026 | 12:49 PM IST

