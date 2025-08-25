Monday, August 25, 2025 | 11:50 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / India News / SC orders probe into allegations of illegal animals acquisition in Vantara

SC orders probe into allegations of illegal animals acquisition in Vantara

The Supreme Court directed the SIT to complete its inquiry and submit a report by September 12. The matter was listed to be heard next on September 15

Supreme Court, SC

"Considering the sweep of the allegations made in the petitions, inviting a counter from the private respondent or any other party will not serve much purpose", the SC added. (Photo:PTI)

ANI General News
2 min read Last Updated : Aug 25 2025 | 11:48 PM IST

Listen to This Article

The Supreme Court on Monday formed a Special Investigation Team (SIT) headed by Justice Jasti Chelameswar to conduct a fact-finding inquiry into the allegations of unlawful acquisition of animals and their mistreatment in Vantara Zoological Rescue and Rehabilitation Centre in Jamnagar, Gujarat.

The Supreme Court directed the SIT to complete its inquiry and submit a report by September 12. The matter was listed to be heard next on September 15.

The four-member SIT will also examine and report on issues such as compliance with wildlife protection laws, international trade regulations, animal welfare standards and environmental concerns, the apex court added.

 

The top court passed its order on a plea filed by one CR Jaya Sukin, who alleged that animals are being unlawfully acquired and kept in the Vantara wildlife centre. The plea has alleged that animals, including elephants, birds and other endangered species, are being smuggled into Vantara in the name of providing a wildlife rescue and rehabilitation facility.

The apex court was of the view that the allegations against Vantara are based on "no material of probative worth" and ordinarily such petitions warrant dismissal at the very outset. Thus, it did not seek a response from the private respondents, the owners of Vantara, on the plea.

Also Read

Supreme Court, SC

Commercial, prohibited speeches not part of fundamental rights, says SC

Supreme Court, SC

SC collegium recommends HC Chief Justices Aradhe, Pancholi for top court

Omar Abdullah

Hope SC sets deadline for restoration of statehood to J-K: CM Omar

Samay Raina

SC tells Samay Raina, others to apologise for remarks on differently abled

Psephologist Sanjay Kumar, CSDS

Supreme Court halts police action against Sanjay Kumar in voter rolls case

"Considering the sweep of the allegations made in the petitions, inviting a counter from the private respondent or any other party will not serve much purpose", the SC added.

However, it stated that in the light of allegations made in the plea that statutory authorities or courts are unwilling to fulfil their mandate, especially without verifying the factual situation, it found it appropriate to call for an independent factual inquiry to establish any alleged violation in Vantara.

The order was passed by a bench of Justices Pankaj Mithal and Prasanna B Varale.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

More From This Section

India USA

India engages second US lobbying firm ahead of 50% export tariff hike

Israel building strike

AP freelancer among 4 journos killed in Israeli strikes on Gaza hospital

PM Modi in Ahmedabad

'Buy only Made in India goods': PM Modi bats for swadeshi in Ahmedabad

Nitin Gadkari, Nitin, Gadkari

Need rating system for consultants making detailed project reports: Gadkari

metro fare hike, delhi metro,Asian Infrastructure Investment Bank,AIIB,finance ministry,Delhi Metro Rail Corporation, DMRC,

Delhi Metro hikes fares by average 7% in first revision in eight years

Topics : Supreme Court Law

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Aug 25 2025 | 11:48 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVE UpdatesStocks to Watch TodayGold-Silver Price TodayPM Modi in AhmedabadDelhi Metro Fare HikeVikran Engineering IPODividend Stocks TodayICSI CS Result 2025Yes Bank Share Price TodayUpcoming IPO 2025
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon