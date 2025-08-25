Monday, August 25, 2025 | 02:10 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / India News / Supreme Court halts police action against Sanjay Kumar in voter rolls case

Supreme Court halts police action against Sanjay Kumar in voter rolls case

Supreme Court seeks response from the Election Commission and the Maharashtra government; says no coercive action until further hearing

SC protects Sanjay Kumar, bars coercive action in voter rolls FIRs

Psephologist Sanjay Kumar, co-director of Lokniti at the Centre for the Study of Developing Societies (CSDS) | Photo: Wikimedia Commons

Vasudha Mukherjee New Delhi
3 min read Last Updated : Aug 25 2025 | 2:06 PM IST

Listen to This Article

The Supreme Court (SC) on Monday directed that no coercive action be taken against psephologist Sanjay Kumar in connection with two criminal cases filed over his social media posts on alleged anomalies in Maharashtra’s electoral rolls.
 
A bench headed by Chief Justice B R Gavai, along with Justice N V Anjaria, issued notice to the Election Commission of India (ECI) and the state of Maharashtra on Kumar’s plea seeking to quash the cases.
 
“Issue notice. In the meantime, there shall be no coercive action,” the bench said.
 

What triggered the case

On August 17, the co-director of Lokniti at the Centre for the Study of Developing Societies (CSDS) had posted on the social media platform X that the number of voters in Nashik West and Hingna Assembly segments rose by 47 per cent and 43 per cent, respectively, between the Lok Sabha and Assembly elections. He also said Ramtek and Devlali segments recorded steep drops of 38 per cent and 36 per cent.
 
 
The claims came at a politically sensitive moment. The Congress party had alleged “vote theft” in Maharashtra, citing CSDS data to support its charge. The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) countered that CSDS was supplying inaccurate numbers to the opposition.

Also Read

Supreme Court, SC

SC decides to appoint amicus over 'ecological imbalance' in Himachal

Ashoka University Professor Ali Khan Mahmudabad

SC restrains court from taking note of chargesheet against Ashoka professor

Supreme Court, SC

Death sentence can be challenged under Article 32 for procedural lapses: SC

Supreme Court, SC

SC refuses to advance hearing on pleas seeking J-K statehood restoration

Supreme Court, SC

Crime victims, their heirs can file appeal against acquittal of accused: SC

 
Two days later, Kumar deleted his posts and issued a clarification with an apology.
 
“I sincerely apologise… The data in row was misread by our data team. The tweet has since been removed. I had no intention of dispersing any form of misinformation,”  he wrote on X.
 

Legal action despite apology

Despite the clarification, the Nashik District Election Office lodged an FIR, urging citizens to rely only on official voter statistics available on the ECI website. Nagpur police later also registered a case.
 
Kumar has been booked under the provisions of the Bharat Nyaya Samhita for allegedly spreading misinformation about voter additions and deletions in Nashik and Nagpur districts.
 
His petition before the Supreme Court argues that the FIRs are a misuse of law and amount to harassment of an academic for an inadvertent mistake. Senior advocate Vivek Tankha and lawyer Sumeer Sodhi, representing Kumar, pointed out that he had promptly withdrawn the posts and issued a public apology.
 

SC seeks response from Election Commission, Maharashtra govt

The apex court has sought responses from the ECI and the Maharashtra government before hearing the matter further. Until then, the state police cannot proceed with coercive measures against Kumar.
 
(With agency inputs)
 

More From This Section

Elvish Yadav

2 shooters nabbed in connection with firing at Elvish Yadav's residence

Shubhanshu Shukla

Future looks very bright, perseverance key to success: Shubhanshu Shukla

Amit Shah

We reject notion India can't be governed without jailed leaders: Amit Shah

Enforcement Directorate, ED

TMC MLA caught while 'fleeing' as ED raids house over WB school job 'scam'

Nikki Bhati

LIVE news updates: UP police arrest Nikki Bhati's father-in-law in dowry murder case

Topics : Supreme Court Mumbai police Maharashtra Assembly Elections Maharashtra Voter fraud BS Web Reports

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Aug 25 2025 | 1:56 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVE UpdatesStocks to Watch TodayGold-Silver Price TodayMangal Electrical IPO AllotmentDelhi Metro Fare HikeVikran Engineering IPODividend Stocks TodayICSI CS Result 2025Yes Bank Share Price TodayUpcoming IPO 2025
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon