SC refuses plea for curbing noise pollution, laser beams at public events

The Supreme Court has refused to entertain a plea for curbing noise pollution and unregulated use of laser beams during festivals in Maharashtra.

While rejecting the petition, the top court noted festivals like Ganapati puja' are over in the state and, moreover, the Bombay High Court has already permitted filing of representations to the officials concerned in cases of violation of the judgement on the issue.

On Tuesday, a bench comprising Chief Justice D Y Chandrachud and Justices JB Pardiwala and Manoj Misra was hearing a plea filed by Akhil Bhartiya Grahak Panchayat' seeking directions to regulate use of laser beams and loudspeakers at public functions including religious festivals.