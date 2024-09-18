CAQM revises GRAP, bans non-BS-VI buses in Delhi if AQI hits severe level

In an effort to tackle severe pollution during the upcoming winter season, the Commission for Air Quality Management (CAQM) in NCR and adjoining areas has introduced a revised Graded Response Action Plan (GRAP). As part of these new guidelines, inter-state buses from NCR states, except those running on electric vehicles (EVs), CNG, or BS-VI diesel engines, will be prohibited from entering Delhi if the city’s Air Quality Index (AQI) reaches Stage III – 'Severe' (AQI between 401-450).

This restriction aims to reduce vehicular emissions, one of the major contributors to air pollution, especially during the winter months when smog levels rise significantly. However, the ban will not apply to buses or Tempo Travellers operating with an All India Tourist Permit.

The CAQM, a statutory body created by the government in 2021 to manage air quality in Delhi and its surrounding areas, has been working to implement stricter measures each year to curb pollution in the national capital.

The Graded Response Action Plan (GRAP) is a framework designed to combat air pollution in the Delhi-NCR region. It was introduced as an emergency response mechanism, and its implementation is triggered when the AQI reaches “poor” levels.

The Air Quality Index (AQI) is issued by government agencies to gauge air pollution levels and communicate risks to the public. It indicates how air pollution can affect health, with higher AQI values indicating more severe health concerns. The AQI is calculated based on air pollutant concentrations over a specific period, and the results are categorised into ranges with corresponding health advisories.

According to the AQI scale, the air quality check between 0 and 50 is “Good”, 51 and 100 “Satisfactory”, 101 and 200 “Moderate”, 201 and 300 “Poor”, 301 and 400 “Very Poor”, 401 and 450 “Severe”, and over 450 as “Severe +”.

The air quality in Delhi was in the Moderate category, with a Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB) AQI of 172 at 4 PM on 17 September 2024. The air quality is expected to remain in the Moderate category on 18 September, improve to Satisfactory on 19 September, and return to the Moderate category from 20 to 21 September, according to the Air Quality Early Warning System by the Ministry of Earth Sciences, Government of India.

The Commission has reiterated its strict ban on various dust-generating and air pollution-causing construction and demolition (C&D) activities. However, it has permitted minor welding activities for MEP works (mechanical, electrical, and plumbing), minor indoor repairs and maintenance for cement, plaster, and other coatings, cutting, grinding, and fixing of tiles, as well as chemical waterproofing.

The transfer, loading/unloading of dust-generating materials like cement, fly-ash, bricks, sand, murram, pebbles, crushed stone, etc., anywhere within/outside the project sites, is strictly prohibited.

The GNCTD has introduced strict restrictions on the operation of Delhi-registered diesel medium goods vehicles (MGVs) that meet BS-III standards or below, prohibiting them from operating in the city, except for those transporting essential commodities or providing essential services. Additionally, light commercial vehicles (LCVs) registered outside Delhi and operating on BS-III or lower diesel standards will not be allowed to enter the city, with the same exemptions for essential goods and services, the Commission said.