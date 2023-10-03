close
SC refuses plea seeking direction to declare Ram Sethu as national monument

'Ram Sethu', also known as Adam's bridge, is a chain of limestone shoals between Pamban Island, off the south-eastern coast of Tamil Nadu, and Mannar Island, off the north-western coast of Sri Lanka

Supreme Court, Manipur violence

The plea, which was also seeking direction for construction of a wall at the site, came up for hearing before a bench of Justices Sanjay Kishan Kaul and Sudhanshu Dhulia.

Press Trust of India New Delhi
1 min read Last Updated : Oct 3 2023 | 1:01 PM IST
The Supreme Court on Tuesday refused to entertain a plea seeking a direction to declare the 'Ram Sethu' as a national monument.
'Ram Sethu', also known as Adam's bridge, is a chain of limestone shoals between Pamban Island, off the south-eastern coast of Tamil Nadu, and Mannar Island, off the north-western coast of Sri Lanka.
The plea, which was also seeking direction for construction of a wall at the site, came up for hearing before a bench of Justices Sanjay Kishan Kaul and Sudhanshu Dhulia.
The plea was filed by the Hindu Personal Law Board, through its president Ashok Pandey.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Topics : Supreme Court Ram Sethu Monuments

First Published: Oct 3 2023 | 1:01 PM IST

