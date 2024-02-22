Sensex (    %)
                        
Nifty (    %)
                        
Nifty Smallcap (    %)
                        
Nifty Midcap (    %)
                        
Nifty Bank (    %)
                        

SC refuses to pass any direction on plea to set up community kitchens

A bench of Justices Bela M Trivedi and Pankaj Mithal said it was open to states and union territories to ensure implementation of alternative welfare schemes

Supreme Court rules that Benami law cannot be applied retrospectively, says Supreme Court.

Supreme Court (Photo: Wikipedia)

Press Trust of India New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Feb 22 2024 | 12:38 PM IST

Listen to This Article

The Supreme Court on Thursday refused to pass any direction on a plea seeking formulation of a scheme on setting up of community kitchens to combat hunger and malnutrition, observing that the National Food Security Act (NFSA) and other welfare schemes are being implemented by the Centre and states.
A bench of Justices Bela M Trivedi and Pankaj Mithal said it was open to states and union territories to ensure implementation of alternative welfare schemes.
Click here to follow our WhatsApp channel
"The National Food Security Act and other welfare schemes are being implemented by the Union of India and the states to ensure access to adequate quantity of food at affordable prices to people. We do not propose to issue any further direction in this regard.
"We have not examined whether the concept of community kitchens is better or wiser alternative available to states to achieve the objective of NFSA. Rather, we would leave it open to states and union territories to ensure implementation of alternative welfare schemes," the bench said.
The top court's judgement came on a PIL filed by social activists Anun Dhawan, Ishann Singh and Kunajan Singh seeking directions to all states and union territories to formulate a scheme for community kitchens to combat hunger and malnutrition.
The plea had alleged that many children under the age of five die every day due to hunger and malnutrition and this condition was violative of various fundamental rights, including the right to food and life of citizens.
It had also sought a direction to the Centre for creating a national food grid for people falling outside the purview of the public distribution scheme and issuance of order to the National Legal Services Authority (NLSA) for formulating a scheme to mitigate hunger-related deaths.
The plea had referred to the state-funded community kitchens being run in Tamil Nadu, Andhra Pradesh, Uttarakhand, Odisha, Jharkhand and Delhi that serve meals at subsidised rates in hygienic conditions.
It had also referred to the concepts of soup kitchen, meal centre, food kitchen or community kitchen, in other countries, where food is offered to the hungry usually for free or sometimes at a below market price.

Also Read

As India's rank falls to 111, here's everything about Global Hunger Index

Over 1 mn Afghan children facing severe malnutrition, says WHO chief

India ranks 111th on Global Hunger Index 2023, govt calls it flawed measure

India needs to address issues like malnutrition to become developed: Rajan

Climate chaos, food crises could threaten global peace: UN chief Guterres

PM Modi gives target to make Amul producer GCMMF world's biggest dairy firm

Sushant Singh Rajput death case: HC quashes LOCs issued against Rhea

CBSE Board Exams 2024: Traffic advisory rules amid farmers' protest

CM Yogi forms panel to look into long-pending farmers' issues in Noida

ED issues seventh summons to Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal in excise policy case

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Topics : Supreme Court NFSA Food security in India Malnutrition in India Hunger

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Feb 22 2024 | 12:38 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market Live UpdatesStocks To Watch TodayFarmers Protest Live UpdatesLatest News LiveGold-Silver Price TodayMamata BanerjeeDadasaheb Phalke Awards 2024IND vs ENG 4th TestInternational Mother Language DayBudget 2024
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2024 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon