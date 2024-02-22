CBSE Board Exams 2024: Traffic advisory rules amid farmers' protest

Are you going to Delhi for the CBSE Class 12 board test today? If yes, then you might have to follow an alternate route because of traffic congestion on the standard routes. Delhi Police issued a traffic warning considering vehicular movement will stay affected because of the deployment of pickets or checkpoints at different borders of the national capital.

The exam for the English paper, which serves as the common subject for all streams; science, commerce, and humanities of the Central Board of Secondary Education class 12 exams, is scheduled to be held today, February 22.

CBSE Class 12 Board Exams 2024: How to reach Delhi?

• The Traffic heading from the Dhaula Kuan side and heading towards the Gurugram side will be diverted through a U-Turn from Rajokri Under flyover towards Dwarka Link road and left turn Samalkha T-Point and heading to Kapashera border also from Kapashera Chowk towards Bijwasan Najafgarh road and to go Bajghera border.

• The traffic coming from the Gurugram side on NH 8 is requested to take MG Road from IFFCO Chowk and Shankar Chowk.

• The traffic coming from Kapashera Border will be now be running towards Samalkha-T-Point through Kapashera Chowk and will take a right turn towards NH-8.

• Goods vehicles won't be permitted from Najafgarh towards Kapashera Chowk on Najafgarh Bijwasan road. Light vehicles will be heading towards the Bajghera line and Kapashera border coming from the Najafgarh side.

• Commuters heading towards Bahadurgarh, Rohtak, Jhajjar, Gurugarm and so on by means of "Rohtak Road" "Najafgarh-Jharoda road" and "Najafgarh-Dhansa Road" are suggested to utilize "Najafgarh Nangloi road from Nangloi Chowk", "Najafgarh Daurala road from Najafgarh" and "Najafgarh Chhawla road from Najafgarh" to enter Haryana.

• Inbound and Outbound traffic from Haryana is being routed through Zero Palla, Singhu School Toll, Piao Maniyari, Saboli, Safiyabad and Lampur. Nonetheless, traffic at these borders stay heavy over the course of the day.

• Vehicular traffic of Singhu Border and neighboring borders expecting to go towards NH-44 may exit from following border by means of Eastern Peripheral Expressway.

• Vehicular traffic going to Haryana on NH-44 and Sonia Vihar Border directly to Tronica City Marg Tronica City go left turn direction Delhi Dehradun Expressway (7 KM) Mandola Musoorie Khekra (10 KM) passed left turn to Eastern Fringe Expressway (19 KM)- Rai cut (NH-44) Total 36 KM.

CBSE Class 12 Board Exams 2024: Delhi's plan of dealing with Bagga roundabout traffic jams

• In an advisory, the Delhi Police said that they will implement a plan on trial for five days to avoid frequent traffic jams at the Bagga roundabout. It stated that the trial will begin on Thursday.

• From the Bagga roundabout to Rani Jhansi Road, the Faiz Road will be open for one-way traffic, according to the Wednesday advisory.

• Faiz Road will be used by vehicles approaching Rani Jhansi Road via the roundabout during the trial period. Traffic will be banned in the opposite carriageway, it said.

• The traffic coming on the Faiz road from the Bagga roundabout will be permitted to take only left direction at the Kalka Das chowk towards Desh Bandhu Gupta road. As of now, the right turn towards Desh Bandhu Gupta Street will be restricted. The traffic going straight towards Rani Jhansi road through 'Kalka Das Chowk' will be permitted, it mentioned.

• From the Karol Bagh side, Desh Bandhu Gupta Road traffic will only be permitted to proceed straight up to the Rani Jhansi Road. This traffic won't be permitted to take the right turn towards the Faiz road, it said. The traffic coming from Paharganj railway station side will be permitted to move straight and won't be permitted to take left direction towards the Faiz road, the advisory stated.