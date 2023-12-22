Sensex (    %)
                        
Nifty (    %)
                        
Nifty Smallcap (    %)
                        
Nifty Midcap (    %)
                        
Nifty Bank (    %)
                        

Over 1 mn Afghan children facing severe malnutrition, says WHO chief

Afghanistan's Taliban-appointed Ministry of Public Health said that the number of malnourished mothers and children in the country has slightly increased compared to past years

Story in numbers: Madhya Pradesh tops missing children's list as cases rise

As per WHO Director-General Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus the country needs $185 million to fight against malnutrition.

ANI Asia
2 min read Last Updated : Dec 22 2023 | 7:28 AM IST

Listen to This Article

The World Health Organisation (WHO) has said that over one million children in Afghanistan are facing severe malnutrition, TOLO News reported.
TOLO News is an Afghan news channel broadcasting from Kabul.
Click here to follow our WhatsApp channel
As per WHO Director-General Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus the country needs $ 185 million to fight against malnutrition.
He also wrote on X that 30 per cent of the total Afghanistan population faces acute food insecurity.
He said: "Close to 1 million children are severely malnourished and 2.3 million are suffering from moderate acute malnutrition. WHO needs $ 185 million to continue providing medicine and supporting hospitals to prevent more Afghan children and women from dying of malnutrition and the consequences of food insecurity."
Afghanistan's Taliban-appointed Ministry of Public Health said that the number of malnourished mothers and children in the country has slightly increased compared to past years.
Six-month-old Amir has been in the nutrition treatment department of Indira Gandhi Children's Hospital.
Amir's mother said that he was taken from Kapisa to Kabul for treatment.
"He had inflammation and skin rash, and the doctors said to take him to Indira Gandhi Children's Hospital. When I took him here they said that he is malnourished," Amir's mother said.
"Our economic situation is not good so my child became malnourished and also we can't eat a good thing and wear a good thing, said Muska, a companion.
According to the doctors of Indira Gandhi Children's Hospital, the number of malnourished children in Afghanistan has increased compared to past years, and in the winter 20 to 25 malnourished children visited the hospital.
A nurse, Fatima Azimi, said: "Compared to the past year, especially in winter, our patients increased and nowadays 15 to 20 patients are referred daily."
"For children not to face malnutrition, respectable families should increase the distance between births and observe health guidelines, and our society should be saved from poverty and improved," said a doctor Abdul Gafoor Rasooli, according to TOLO News.

Also Read

India vs Afghanistan T20s full schedule, match timings, live streaming

Cricket World Cup, ENG vs AFG Highlights: Historic win for Afghanistan

Cricket World Cup 2023 AUS vs AFG Playing 11, toss result & live streaming

Asia Cup 2023: Bangladesh vs Afghanistan Playing 11, toss result, streaming

Cricket World Cup 2023, BAN vs AFG Highlights: Tigers start with big win

Rudolph Giuliani files for bankruptcy following $148 mn defamation loss

Israel established full 'operational control' over Gaza's Shejaiya: IDF

Robert Solow, Nobelist who tied technology to economic growth, dies at 99

At least 14 killed, 25 wounded in mass shooting at Prague university

Over 0.57 mn people in Gaza are now 'starving' due to fallout from war: UN

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Topics : Afghanistan malnutrition malnutrition guidelines child malnutrition WHO WHO guidelines

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Dec 22 2023 | 7:28 AM IST

Explore News

Stock Market UpdatesStocks to Watch TodayLatest News LiveDelhi Air QualityCovid-19 Case UpdatesGold Silver Price TodayIndia vs South Africa Live ScoreDunki Day 1 Box Office CollectionNational Sports Awards 2023 | Mohammed ShamiBudget 2024
BROWSE STOCK COMPANIES
TRENDING NOW
TOP SEARCHED COMPANIES
FROM BS WEBSITEHomeCompaniesMarketsOpinionIndia NewsTechnologyPersonal FinanceHome Loan CalculatorLatest NewsEducationPartner ContentSpecialsToday's PaperAuthorPolitics News
ABOUT USAbout UsCode of ConductTerms & ConditionsPrivacy PolicyCookie PolicyDisclaimerInvestor CommunicationList of our GST registration numberCompliance
SUPPORT & CONTACTPartner with UsCareersAdvertise with UsContact UsFeedbackBrowser SupportSitemap
READER CENTREE-PaperMy PagePortfolioRegistrationSubscribeCustom Payment
BS PRODUCTSBS HindiiPhoneBS Apps
EVENTBudgetBudget NewsBudget with BSLok Sabha Election 2024
SPORTSIPL 2024ICC World Cup 2023Pro Kabaddi LeaguePro Kabaddi League Points Table
Copyrights © 2023 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon