CM Yogi forms panel to look into long-pending farmers' issues in Noida

The Uttar Pradesh government on Wednesday set up a high-level three-member committee to resolve issues related to farmers under the Noida Industrial Development Authority (Noida) and the Greater Noida Development Authority (Greater Noida) in the Gautam Buddha Nagar district.

The committee will have discussions with the farmers and submit a report to the government within three months.

The committee aims to provide a comprehensive and satisfactory resolution to the longstanding grievances of farmers in the district, which have led to protests now and then.

Farmers in Noida and Greater Noida have long been demanding developed plots and increased compensation for their land acquired in the past and subsequently, they keep protesting regarding the same.

On February 8 as well, farmers scaled up their protest and marched towards the Parliament in the national capital from the Delhi-Noida Chilla border over their various demands, including a hike in compensation.

Under the banners of Sanyukt Kisan Morcha and Akhil Bhartiya Kisan Sabha, farmers gathered outside the NTCP office in Noida Sector 24 and the Greater Noida Industrial Development Authority's office, demanding 10 per cent of residential land.

The farmers demand that 10 per cent of residential plots or their equivalent compensation be given to them in lieu of land acquired from them for development projects.

Earlier in December 2023, farmers held a mahapanchayat at the Noida Authority office.

Farmers have persistently sought 10 per cent abadi plots or equivalent compensation for the land acquired from them since 1997.

Their ongoing protest dates back to 2019, and in 2020-21, they staged a prolonged sit-in at the Authority office.

Consequently, in January 2021, the Authority sent a letter to the government in line with the farmers' demands. Reminders were sent in March and October 2022 and in March 2023. The Greater Noida Authority in December 2023 had approved 10 per cent residential plots for farmers on developed land. Officials had then said they would further seek the state government's approval.