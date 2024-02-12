Sensex (    %)
                        
SC rejects PIL challenging practice of appointing deputy chief ministers

A deputy CM is first and foremost a minister in the government of the state and this does not breach the Constitution, the bench said, adding that it does not create a class in itself

Supreme Court, SC, Top Court

Photo: Shutterstock

Press Trust of India New Delhi
1 min read Last Updated : Feb 12 2024 | 1:02 PM IST

Listen to This Article

The Supreme Court on Monday refused to entertain a PIL challenging the practice of appointing deputy chief ministers and said this does not breach the Constitution.
This is just a label and even if you call someone a deputy chief minister, it does not change the status, a bench comprising Chief Justice D Y Chandrachaud and Justices J B Pardiwala and Manoj Misra said while trashing the PIL filed by the Public Political Party.
A deputy CM is first and foremost a minister in the government of the state and this does not breach the Constitution, the bench said, adding that it does not create a class in itself.
The lawyer, appearing for the PIL petitioner, said states are setting a wrong example by appointing deputy chief ministers and this violates Article 14 (right to equality) under the Constitution. The bench said such appointments do not breach any constitutional provisions.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Topics : D Y Chandrachud Supreme Court deputy ministers PIL Indian constitution

First Published: Feb 12 2024 | 1:02 PM IST

