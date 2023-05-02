close

Unsubscribe to continue

This is a subscriber only feature Subscribe Now to get daily updates on WhatsApp

Workers' dues will not get priority in case of liquidation under IBC: SC

Justice M R Shah and Justice Sanjiv Khanna dismissed a batch of petitions challenging the constitutionality of Section 327(7) of the Companies Act, 2013

Bhavini Mishra New Delhi
Supreme Court (Photo: Wikipedia)

Supreme Court (Photo: Wikipedia)

3 min read Last Updated : May 02 2023 | 7:34 PM IST
Follow Us

Listen to This Article

The Supreme Court on Tuesday said workers’ dues would not get preferential payment when a company was going through liquidation under the Insolvency and Bankruptcy Code (IBC), 2016.
Justice M R Shah and Justice Sanjiv Khanna dismissed a batch of petitions challenging the constitutionality of Section 327(7) of the Companies Act, 2013.

In doing so, the court upheld the provision.
Under Sections 326 and 327 of the Companies Act, certain payments such as workers’ dues, revenues, taxes, and cesses due from the company to the Central government, a state government or a local authority get priority in case a company is wound up.

However, Section 327(7) of the Act excludes the application of Sections 326 and 327 to the liquidation process.
This provision was introduced in the Companies Act in 2016 to preclude any inconsistency with the IBC.

Also Read

Three questions on EWS quota: Here's what the Supreme Court judges said

Why is the 30-day notice period under Special Marriage Act being opposed?

RCap liquidation or negotiation? CoC to meet on Tuesday to take a call

Eye on maximum value, lenders say no to Reliance Capital liquidation

165 IBC liquidation cases saw 94% asset value erosion since 2016: Report

I-T dept to release draft rules for foreign investment in unlisted firms

Satyajit Ray's movie prints restored, to be showcased to audiences soon

Centre asks states to take action on outdoor ads of betting, gambling sites

India, China proposes roadmap for carbon transition instead of deadline

Ludhiana gas leak case: NGT directs DM to give Rs 20 lakh to victims


Section 53 of the IBC lays down the order of priority in getting the proceeds from the sale of liquidation assets. Under this, the costs of insolvency resolution process and liquidation have been given priority. They are followed by workmen’s dues and debts owed to a secured creditor on an equal footing.
Experts said the judgment was a welcome step because the language of Section 53 of the IBC, which is framed as a non-obstante clause, made it amply clear that it shall prevail over anything inconsistent contained in any law for the time being.

“This judgment comes in the backdrop of another Supreme Court verdict passed last month in the liquidation of Moser Baer. That had given clarity on the exclusion of the provident fund, pension fund, and gratuity fund dues from liquidation estate. These two judgments provide the much-needed clarity on treating employees’ and workmen’s,” said Anoop Rawat, partner, insolvency and bankruptcy, Shardul Amarchand Mangaldas & Co.
However, Wasim Beg, partner, Luthra and Luthra Law Offices, India, said “saying that workers’ dues will not get priority” might not be entirely correct.

“We need to bear in mind that any distribution of assets to be made in accordance with Section 53 is subject to Section 36(4), which anyhow protects all sums due to any worker or employee from the provident fund, the pension fund, and the gratuity fund. What may remain out of the scope are entitlements like bonus and leave encashment,” he said.
Anindya Mazumdar, partner, Singhania & Co, said: “In the case of insolvency proceedings under the IBC, if there is a conflict between the IBC and Companies Act, the former will prevail and the court has held so. As a consequence, distribution of assets will be in accordance with the IBC.”

Topics : Supreme Court liquidation Companies Act

First Published: May 02 2023 | 8:46 PM IST

Latest News

View More

Premium

El Nino unlikely to dampen tractor industry volumes in a big way

tractors, automobile industry, manufacturing, jobs
4 min read

Telecom service providers log in to AI filter to stop pesky calls: Trai

(Photo: Shutterstock)
3 min read

NCLAT sets aside CCI penalty on ITC for not furnishing info on Savlon deal

Will take action against firms such as Liberty House: NCLAT
3 min read

Tata Play's confidentially filed IPO gets market regulator Sebi go-ahead

tata play
2 min read

Max moves HC against Quality Care, Evercare over hospital chain buyout

Max Healthcare
2 min read

Most Popular

View More

GST collection hits an all-time high of Rs 1.87 trillion in April

GST
3 min read

Govt decides to extend Smart Cities Mission deadline till June 2024

smart city
4 min read

Here's a look at Sharad Pawar's eventful journey in Indian politics

NCP Chief Sharad Pawar addresses a press conference.
3 min read

Pawar steps down as NCP chief, forms panel to decide on future action

Sharad Pawar
3 min read

Guj HC declines interim relief to Rahul, says final order post-summer break

Rahul Gandhi, Bharat Jodo Yatra
3 min read
Business Standard
FROM BS WEBSITEHomeCompaniesMarketsOpinionIndia NewsTechnologyPersonal FinanceIncome Tax CalculatorLatest NewsEducationPartner ContentSpecialsToday's PaperAuthor
ABOUT USAbout UsCode of ConductTerms & ConditionsPrivacy PolicyCookie PolicyDisclaimerInvestor CommunicationList of our GST registration number
SUPPORT & CONTACTPartner with UsCareersAdvertise with UsContact UsFeedbackBrowser SupportSitemap
READER CENTREE-PaperMy PagePortfolioRegistrationSubscribeCustom PaymentDelete My Account
BS PRODUCTSBS HindiB2B ConnectiPhoneBS Apps
EVENTBudgetBudget with BSAssembly Elections 2023
SPORTSIPL 2023Cricket News
Copyrights © 2023 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
Facebook IconTwitter IconLinkedIN IconYouTube IconTelegram IconRSS Icon