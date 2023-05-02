Workers' dues will not get priority in case of liquidation under IBC: SC



Justice M R Shah and Justice Sanjiv Khanna dismissed a batch of petitions challenging the constitutionality of Section 327(7) of the Companies Act, 2013. The Supreme Court on Tuesday said workers’ dues would not get preferential payment when a company was going through liquidation under the Insolvency and Bankruptcy Code (IBC), 2016.



Under Sections 326 and 327 of the Companies Act, certain payments such as workers’ dues, revenues, taxes, and cesses due from the company to the Central government, a state government or a local authority get priority in case a company is wound up. In doing so, the court upheld the provision.



This provision was introduced in the Companies Act in 2016 to preclude any inconsistency with the IBC. However, Section 327(7) of the Act excludes the application of Sections 326 and 327 to the liquidation process.

Experts said the judgment was a welcome step because the language of Section 53 of the IBC, which is framed as a non-obstante clause, made it amply clear that it shall prevail over anything inconsistent contained in any law for the time being. Section 53 of the IBC lays down the order of priority in getting the proceeds from the sale of liquidation assets. Under this, the costs of insolvency resolution process and liquidation have been given priority. They are followed by workmen’s dues and debts owed to a secured creditor on an equal footing.



However, Wasim Beg, partner, Luthra and Luthra Law Offices, India, said “saying that workers’ dues will not get priority” might not be entirely correct. “This judgment comes in the backdrop of another Supreme Court verdict passed last month in the liquidation of Moser Baer. That had given clarity on the exclusion of the provident fund, pension fund, and gratuity fund dues from liquidation estate. These two judgments provide the much-needed clarity on treating employees’ and workmen’s,” said Anoop Rawat, partner, insolvency and bankruptcy, Shardul Amarchand Mangaldas & Co.