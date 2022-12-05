JUST IN
Business Standard

RCap liquidation or negotiation? CoC to meet on Tuesday to take a call

While Deloitte, the process advisor to RCap's administrator, is said to be rooting for liquidation, CoC advisor KPMG hopes to close deal and award the firm to highest bidder

Topics
Reliance Captial | liquidation | KPMG

Dev Chatterjee  |  Mumbai 

Reliance Capital

The committee of creditors of Reliance Capital is meeting on Tuesday to take a call on whether to send the company for liquidation or negotiate with the current bidders on the way forward.

First Published: Mon, December 05 2022. 16:38 IST

