10 Rohingya from Myanmar booked for living illegally in UP's Unnao

10 Rohingya from Myanmar booked for living illegally in UP's Unnao

The Rohingya were living in huts near the Ganga riverbank.

Myanmar military officials were behind a systematic campaign on Facebook to target a mostly Muslim Rohingya minority, an investigation by The New York Times found | Retuers

Press Trust of India Unnao
Last Updated : May 23 2025 | 12:49 PM IST

Ten suspected Rohingya from Myanmar were booked for allegedly living illegally in the Gangaghat area of this Uttar Pradesh district, police said on Friday.

Gangaghat SHO Pramod Mishra said the FIR under provisions of the Foreigners Act was registered on the complaint of Balughat Outpost in-charge Gajendra Singh.

The Rohingya were living in huts near the Ganga riverbank.

The case was registered after they could not provide valid identity documents during interrogation. The dialect they spoke was also found to be different and foreign, the SHO said.

Topics : Rohingya Rohingyas in India India-Myanmar Myanmar Rohingya refugees

First Published: May 23 2025 | 12:49 PM IST

