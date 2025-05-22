Thursday, May 22, 2025 | 12:15 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
India News / 'ED crossing all limits': Supreme Court stays probe into Tasmac liquor case

The Supreme Court has stayed ED's probe into Tasmac, with CJI BR Gavai stating the agency is 'crossing all limits' and violating the federal structure

Supreme Court, SC

New Delhi: View of the Supreme Court of India, in New Delhi, Monday, May 5, 2025.(Photo: PTI)

Nandini Singh New Delhi
1 min read Last Updated : May 22 2025 | 12:13 PM IST

The Supreme Court on Wednesday stayed further investigation and raids by the Enforcement Directorate (ED) against the Tamil Nadu State Marketing Corporation (Tasmac), issuing strong remarks against the agency’s actions, reported Live Law. 
A bench comprising Chief Justice of India (CJI) BR Gavai and Justice AG Masih was hearing a petition filed by the State of Tamil Nadu challenging the Madras High Court’s dismissal of its plea against ED searches at Tasmac’s headquarters.
 
“Your ED is crossing all limits. How can there be the offence against the corporation?” CJI BR Gavai asked Additional Solicitor General (ASG) SV Raju during the hearing.  He added, “ED is crossing all limits. You are totally violating the federal structure of the country.”
 

First Published: May 22 2025 | 12:13 PM IST

