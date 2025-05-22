'ED crossing all limits': Supreme Court stays probe into Tasmac liquor case

The Supreme Court on Wednesday stayed further investigation and raids by the Enforcement Directorate (ED) against the Tamil Nadu State Marketing Corporation (Tasmac), issuing strong remarks against the agency’s actions, reported Live Law.
A bench comprising Chief Justice of India (CJI) BR Gavai and Justice AG Masih was hearing a petition filed by the State of Tamil Nadu challenging the Madras High Court’s dismissal of its plea against ED searches at Tasmac’s headquarters.
“Your ED is crossing all limits. How can there be the offence against the corporation?” CJI BR Gavai asked Additional Solicitor General (ASG) SV Raju during the hearing. He added, “ED is crossing all limits. You are totally violating the federal structure of the country.”