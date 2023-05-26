SC stays imposition of Rs 25 lakh on Abhishek Banerjee by Calcutta HC



Some other important cases heard by the apex court today are: The Supreme Court on Friday heard some crucial cases during which it stayed the imposition of Rs 25 lakh on TMC leader Abhishek Banerjee by the Calcutta High Court which had dismissed his plea for recall of its previous order that CBI and ED could interrogate him in the West Bengal school jobs scam cases.



- It refused to entertain a PIL seeking a direction to the Lok Sabha Secretariat for the inauguration of the new Parliament building by President Droupadi Murmu. - The court gave jailed former Delhi minister Satyendar Jain six weeks interim bail on medical grounds, the relief coming a day after he collapsed in Tihar Jail due to dizziness and was admitted to the ICU of a government hospital.



Important cases heard by the Delhi High Court today: - The apex court stayed a part of the Telangana High Court order asking a trial court to enlarge bail on July 1 for a man accused of involvement in the murder of former Andhra Pradesh minister Y S Vivekananda Reddy.

- The withdrawal of Rs 2000 denomination banknotes from circulation was a “currency management exercise” and a matter of economic policy, the RBI informed the HC. - The high court dismissed petitions by Congress leaders Sonia Gandhi, Rahul Gandhi, and Priyanka Gandhi Vadra against the Income Tax department's decision to transfer their assessments to the Central Circle, which is mandated to check tax evasion, instead of an ordinary assessment in a matter related to fugitive arms dealer Sanjay Bhandari.



- Several aircraft lessors of Go First pitched before the HC for the deregistration of their planes by aviation regulator DGCA so they could take them back from the crisis-hit airline. - The court has started a hybrid e-Sewa Kendra on all working days enabling litigants, lawyers, and the general public to seek information about their cases and other services from anywhere.



- The court has closed the proceedings in a PIL alleging gender bias and discrimination in the Indian Air Force (IAF) against women who were not employed as 'airmen' in the technical and non-technical grades in any of its departments, noting that pursuant to recruitment under the Agnipath scheme there is no gender discrimination now. - It asked the city police as to what action it has taken against a Twitter user for his alleged offensive tweet about fact-checking website Alt-News co-founder Mohammad Zubair.

- It has refused to interfere with the recommendation of TRAI to impose a penalty of Rs 1050 crore on Vodafone for allegedly denying interconnectivity to Reliance Jio Infocomm Ltd (RJIL) under an Interconnection Agreement executed between them.

