close

Unsubscribe to continue

This is a subscriber only feature Subscribe Now to get daily updates on WhatsApp

SC stays imposition of Rs 25 lakh on Abhishek Banerjee by Calcutta HC

From staying the imposition of Rs 25 lakh on TMC's Abhishek Banerjee to granting an interim bail to Satyendar Jain on medical grounds, here are important cases that the apex court heard today

BS Web Team New Delhi
Supreme Court (Photo: Wikipedia)

Supreme Court (Photo: Wikipedia)

3 min read Last Updated : May 26 2023 | 7:57 PM IST
Follow Us

Listen to This Article

The Supreme Court on Friday heard some crucial cases during which it stayed the imposition of Rs 25 lakh on TMC leader Abhishek Banerjee by the Calcutta High Court which had dismissed his plea for recall of its previous order that CBI and ED could interrogate him in the West Bengal school jobs scam cases.
Some other important cases heard by the apex court today are:

- The court gave jailed former Delhi minister Satyendar Jain six weeks interim bail on medical grounds, the relief coming a day after he collapsed in Tihar Jail due to dizziness and was admitted to the ICU of a government hospital.
- It refused to entertain a PIL seeking a direction to the Lok Sabha Secretariat for the inauguration of the new Parliament building by President Droupadi Murmu.

- The apex court stayed a part of the Telangana High Court order asking a trial court to enlarge bail on July 1 for a man accused of involvement in the murder of former Andhra Pradesh minister Y S Vivekananda Reddy. 
Important cases heard by the Delhi High Court today: 

Also Read

Former Delhi minister Satyendar Jain granted bail by SC till July 11

Rahul Gandhi takes a late-night truck ride to speak to drivers; see video

Rahul Gandhi convicted in Modi surname defamation case: What we know so far

Rahul Gandhi to appeal against his conviction today; all you need to know

Rahul Gandhi disqualified from Lok Sabha one day after conviction

AFPS giving wings to dreams of underprivileged children, says Atishi

No bar to performance of havans at Kolkata's Rabindra Sarobar, says NGT

More research activities needed in Himalayas: Kiren Rijiju at NCPOR Goa

When does India declare drought? IMD drops the word from its terminology

HC closes PIL alleging gender bias in IAF, says there's no discrimination


- The high court dismissed petitions by Congress leaders Sonia Gandhi, Rahul Gandhi, and Priyanka Gandhi Vadra against the Income Tax department's decision to transfer their assessments to the Central Circle, which is mandated to check tax evasion, instead of an ordinary assessment in a matter related to fugitive arms dealer Sanjay Bhandari.
- The withdrawal of Rs 2000 denomination banknotes from circulation was a “currency management exercise” and a matter of economic policy, the RBI informed the HC.

- The court has started a hybrid e-Sewa Kendra on all working days enabling litigants, lawyers, and the general public to seek information about their cases and other services from anywhere.
- Several aircraft lessors of Go First pitched before the HC for the deregistration of their planes by aviation regulator DGCA so they could take them back from the crisis-hit airline.

- It asked the city police as to what action it has taken against a Twitter user for his alleged offensive tweet about fact-checking website Alt-News co-founder Mohammad Zubair.
- The court has closed the proceedings in a PIL alleging gender bias and discrimination in the Indian Air Force (IAF) against women who were not employed as 'airmen' in the technical and non-technical grades in any of its departments, noting that pursuant to recruitment under the Agnipath scheme there is no gender discrimination now.

- It has refused to interfere with the recommendation of TRAI to impose a penalty of Rs 1050 crore on Vodafone for allegedly denying interconnectivity to Reliance Jio Infocomm Ltd (RJIL) under an Interconnection Agreement executed between them. 
Topics : Satyendar Jain Rahul Gandhi Priyanka Gandhi Droupadi Murmu Supreme Court Abhishek Banerjee Delhi High Court Calcutta High Court Parliament Congress Sonia Gandhi BS Web Reports

First Published: May 26 2023 | 7:57 PM IST

Latest News

View More

Fintech firm IRIS Business Services clocks Rs 4.29 cr profit in FY23

Fintech
2 min read

Gateway Distriparks profit falls 19% to Rs 69 cr in Jan-March 2023

Logistics
3 min read

More research activities needed in Himalayas: Kiren Rijiju at NCPOR Goa

Kiren Rijiju
2 min read

When does India declare drought? IMD drops the word from its terminology

drought
6 min read

Sebi to issue MF light regulations for passive funds to ease compliance

Sebi, Securities and Exchange Board of India
2 min read

Most Popular

RBI deputy governor's post: Five bankers to face interview on June 1

RBI
2 min read

Narendra Modi govt's road to 2024: Reformist agenda or welfarism?

G20 Kashmir
4 min read

Centre to launch Rs 75 coin to mark the opening of new Parliament building

New Parliament Building
2 min read

2023 monsoon to be 'normal'; NW India might get 'below normal' rains: IMD

IMD
3 min read

How much gold can you legally buy in cash without any ID proof in India?

gold, precious metal, gold ingot, gold brick
3 min read

Explore News

IPL 2023Narendra ModiAmit ShahRahul GandhiYogi AdityanathISROBJPNitin GadkariCoronavirus UpdateElections 2023

COVID-19

PM holds Covid meeting amid renewed concerns, says 'pandemic far from over'Serum Institute tops profit charts among unlisted firms amid Covid war

Personal Finance

Personal finance 101 from an industry veteranIntroduce personal finance lessons in college: BJP MP in Parliament

Virtual Reality

Meta now allows Quest users to tap, swipe in VR without controllersMeta to acquire VR startup 'Within' after favourable court ruling

Environment

Himanta Biswa Sarma launches Mission Lifestyle for Environment in AssamSerious failure of Jharkhand to prevent environmental lawlessness, says NGT
Business Standard
FROM BS WEBSITEHomeCompaniesMarketsOpinionIndia NewsTechnologyPersonal FinanceIncome Tax CalculatorLatest NewsEducationPartner ContentSpecialsToday's PaperAuthorPolitics News
ABOUT USAbout UsCode of ConductTerms & ConditionsPrivacy PolicyCookie PolicyDisclaimerInvestor CommunicationList of our GST registration number
SUPPORT & CONTACTPartner with UsCareersAdvertise with UsContact UsFeedbackBrowser SupportSitemap
READER CENTREE-PaperMy PagePortfolioRegistrationSubscribeCustom Payment
BS PRODUCTSBS HindiB2B ConnectiPhoneBS Apps
EVENTAssembly Elections 2023BudgetBudget with BSKarnataka Election 2023Elections
SPORTSIPL 2023Cricket News
Copyrights © 2023 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
Facebook IconTwitter IconLinkedIN IconYouTube IconTelegram IconRSS Icon