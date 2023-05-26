close

Unsubscribe to continue

This is a subscriber only feature Subscribe Now to get daily updates on WhatsApp

More research activities needed in Himalayas: Kiren Rijiju at NCPOR Goa

Union Earth Sciences Minister Kiren said there was a need to conduct more research in the Himalayas as we are yet to get to the position where we deserve to be

Press Trust of India Panaji
Kiren Rijiju

2 min read Last Updated : May 26 2023 | 7:38 PM IST
Follow Us

Listen to This Article

Union Earth Sciences Minister Kiren Rijiju on Friday said there was a need to conduct more research in the Himalayas as we are yet to get to the position where we deserve to be. Speaking during a visit to the National Centre for Polar and Ocean Research (NCPOR) at Vasco in Goa, he also batted for "scientific approach" to life, and said the scientific community will guide us in the coming years. The former law minister who recently took charge of the Earth Sciences ministry also interacted with the Indian researchers stationed at Bharati Station in Antarctica. Himalayas belong to India. Himalayas belong to us and we don't have that level of activities in Himalayas, Rijiju said. Pointing out that he hails from a Himalayan region, he said that in his own state of Arunachal Pradesh, which covers the largest area of Indian Himalayas, not much (research) activities have happened.

We are yet to get to the position where we deserve to be. So Himalayas is another very-very interesting area, he said.

Geological features of higher reaches of the Himalayas resemble ocean beds, the minister said. All the sand, stones everything. I see just the way I see in the pictures of rock bottom of the ocean, he said. The Union minister also said that he has seen changes in the Himalayas in his own lifetime.

In a lifespan of 50 years, if you see so much of changes, you can imagine the level of changes in next one thousand years, he said.

Scientists are the ones who will guide how we should progress, how should the nation look forward and how our lifestyle should be, the minister said.

I always believed that our approach should be scientific. Unscientific approach in life is unsustainable. That is why we have to understand that we must have rational thinking when we look at life, he added.

Also Read

Law minister Rijiju reviews performance of matters on railway litigations

Cabinet reshuffle: Arjun Meghwal replaces Kiren Rijiju as new law minister

Failed law minister: Opposition hits out after Kiren Rijiju steps down

Rahul Gandhi's remarks harm Congress, party sinking: Kiren Rijiju

Prioritise regional languages in court activities, says Law Minister Rijiju

When does India declare drought? IMD drops the word from its terminology

HC closes PIL alleging gender bias in IAF, says there's no discrimination

Centre constitutes a high-level steering committee of 'Project Cheetah'

WB school jobs scam: SC stays HC order imposing Rs 25 lakh cost on TMC MP

Need to correct compliance burdens for business, reduce litigations: Kamath

Acknowledging the NCPOR's contribution to scientific advancement, the minister lauded the successful expedition of the team currently stationed in Antarctica and said he looked forward to interacting with them upon return.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Topics : Kiren Rijiju Himalayas

First Published: May 26 2023 | 7:38 PM IST

Latest News

View More

Sebi to issue MF light regulations for passive funds to ease compliance

Sebi, Securities and Exchange Board of India
2 min read

Russia says Ukraine attacks border regions, Moscow strike Dnipro clinic

russia, ukraine conflict
3 min read

HC closes PIL alleging gender bias in IAF, says there's no discrimination

Delhi high court
2 min read

Cong to hold events in 35 cities to highlight Modi govt 'failures' in 9 yrs

Congress
2 min read

India's goods exports may see a marginal impact from Germany recession

Recession, inflation, world economies
4 min read

Most Popular

RBI deputy governor's post: Five bankers to face interview on June 1

RBI
2 min read

Narendra Modi govt's road to 2024: Reformist agenda or welfarism?

G20 Kashmir
4 min read

Centre to launch Rs 75 coin to mark the opening of new Parliament building

New Parliament Building
2 min read

2023 monsoon to be 'normal'; NW India might get 'below normal' rains: IMD

IMD
3 min read

How much gold can you legally buy in cash without any ID proof in India?

gold, precious metal, gold ingot, gold brick
3 min read

Explore News

IPL 2023Narendra ModiAmit ShahRahul GandhiYogi AdityanathISROBJPNitin GadkariCoronavirus UpdateElections 2023

COVID-19

PM holds Covid meeting amid renewed concerns, says 'pandemic far from over'Serum Institute tops profit charts among unlisted firms amid Covid war

Personal Finance

Personal finance 101 from an industry veteranIntroduce personal finance lessons in college: BJP MP in Parliament

Virtual Reality

Meta now allows Quest users to tap, swipe in VR without controllersMeta to acquire VR startup 'Within' after favourable court ruling

Environment

Himanta Biswa Sarma launches Mission Lifestyle for Environment in AssamSerious failure of Jharkhand to prevent environmental lawlessness, says NGT
Business Standard
FROM BS WEBSITEHomeCompaniesMarketsOpinionIndia NewsTechnologyPersonal FinanceIncome Tax CalculatorLatest NewsEducationPartner ContentSpecialsToday's PaperAuthorPolitics News
ABOUT USAbout UsCode of ConductTerms & ConditionsPrivacy PolicyCookie PolicyDisclaimerInvestor CommunicationList of our GST registration number
SUPPORT & CONTACTPartner with UsCareersAdvertise with UsContact UsFeedbackBrowser SupportSitemap
READER CENTREE-PaperMy PagePortfolioRegistrationSubscribeCustom Payment
BS PRODUCTSBS HindiB2B ConnectiPhoneBS Apps
EVENTAssembly Elections 2023BudgetBudget with BSKarnataka Election 2023Elections
SPORTSIPL 2023Cricket News
Copyrights © 2023 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
Facebook IconTwitter IconLinkedIN IconYouTube IconTelegram IconRSS Icon