Business Standard
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Bank (    %)
                             
Home / India News / 'Allopathy medicines are poison': Ramdev stirs row days after SC reprimand

'Allopathy medicines are poison': Ramdev stirs row days after SC reprimand

Ramdev's fresh statement followed two days after the Supreme Court closed contempt proceedings against Patanjali Ayurved co-founders for misleading the public through ill-informed advertisements

Ramdev

Yoga guru Ramdev arrives at the Supreme Court for hearing on the Patanjali misleading advertisements case, in New Delhi, Tuesday, April 23, 2024. (Photo: PTI)

Nisha Anand New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Aug 16 2024 | 12:19 PM IST

Listen to This Article

In what could be fresh legal trouble, yoga guru Ramdev landed in a new controversy on Thursday after calling allopathy medicines as “poisonous” and blaming them for “killing millions of people.”

“Health freedom is a long-standing dream (in India) because millions of people are dying every year by consuming the poisonous medicines of allopathy medicines…,” he told the media on the occasion of 78th Independence Day celebrations.

Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp

Ramdev’s fresh statement followed just two days after the Supreme Court closed contempt proceedings against Patanjali Ayurved co-founder and his aide Acharya Balkrishna and the company for misleading the public through ill-informed advertisements.

More From This Section

Manish Sisodia, Sisodia, Manish, Sunita Kejriwal, kejriwal wife, Gopal Rai, Gopal

CM Kejriwal fighting 'toughest battle against dictatorship': Manish Sisodia

Rashtrapati Bhavan

Amrit Udyan reopens at Rashtrapati Bhavan in Delhi, booking details here

Kolkata hospital attack

LIVE news: Calcutta High Court slams Bengal government over mob attack at RG Kar Hospital

CBI summons 4 doctors of RG Kar College as nationwide protests continue

CBI summons 4 doctors of RG Kar College as nationwide protests continue

Union Budget, Budget 2024, agriculture, farming, farmers

Centre sets Rs 10,000 cr for land reforms, Rs 5,000 cr for farmers in FY25


On Tuesday, a bench of Justices Hima Kohli and Ahsanuddin Amanullah closed the case after accepting the apology tendered by the parties. It also warned Ramdev and Balkrishna to not repeat their past conduct.

The court had reserved its verdict on May 14. It also said that the legal proceedings would be reopened if either parties violated the court orders.

Patanjali misleading ads case in Supreme Court

The case was linked to the petition filed by the IMA (Indian Medical Association) against Patanjali’s advertisements.

In November 2023, Ramdev and Balkrishna assured the apex court that they would refrain from making any causal statements against any system of medicine. But a day later, they violated the order by alleging allopathy spreads lies. The company also issued a misleading advertisement in December.

Subsequently, in February, the court issued a contempt notice to Patanjali Ayurved for flouting the norms and misleading the public with false claims about the efficiency of their products.

In March, after the court was told that the reply to the contempt notice was not filed, it ordered Balkrishna and Ramdev to appear personally. The company was asked to issue unconditional public apology advertisements in national daily newspapers for its error of putting misleading advertisements in the past.



 

Also Read

Ramdev

SC closes contempt case as Ramdev, Balkrishna agree to end misleading ads

Baba Ramdev

Delhi HC orders Ramdev to remove remark claiming Coronil as Covid-19 'cure'

Ramdev

Delhi HC to rule on doctors' plea against Ramdev over Coronil claims Monday

Patanjali

Court imposes Rs 50 lakh fine on Patanjali for flouting camphor sales ban

Patanjali store

Bombay HC asks Patanjali to deposit Rs 50L for breach of its interim order

Topics : Patanjali Ayurved Ramdev Patanjali Ramdev BS Web Reports Supreme Court Medicines in India Yoga Guru Ramdev indian medical association

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Aug 16 2024 | 12:19 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVEStocks to Watch TodayHar Ghar Tiranga 2024IPO listing todaySaraswati Saree Depot IPO AllotmentLatest News LIVEGold-Silver Price TodayStock Market OutlookOlympics 2024 Budget 2024
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2024 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon