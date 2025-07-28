Monday, July 28, 2025 | 11:34 AM ISTहिंदी में पढें
SC takes suo motu cognisance of report over dog bites leading to rabies

It said every day, hundreds of dog bites were being reported in the city and on its outskirts, leading to rabies and ultimately, children and the aged were falling prey to the dreadful disease

The Supreme Court on Monday took suo motu cognisance of a media report about incidents of dog bites leading to rabies. (Photo: PTI)

Press Trust of India New Delhi
1 min read Last Updated : Jul 28 2025 | 11:31 AM IST

The Supreme Court on Monday took suo motu cognisance of a media report about incidents of dog bites leading to rabies.

A bench of Justices J B Pardiwala and R Mahadevan termed the news item published today in an English daily's Delhi edition as "very disturbing and alarming".

"The news item contains some alarming and disturbing figures and facts," the bench said.

It said every day, hundreds of dog bites were being reported in the city and on its outskirts, leading to rabies and ultimately, children and the aged were falling prey to the dreadful disease.

"We take suo motu cognisance of this news item," the bench said.

 

"Let this order be placed along with the news report before the Chief Justice of India for appropriate orders," it said.

First Published: Jul 28 2025 | 11:31 AM IST

